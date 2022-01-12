rrb ntpc results 2021: RRB NTPC CBT-1 results may be published on these websites on 15th January, check out how – rrb ntpc results 2021, official results on these rrb websites, checklist and more updates

Highlights Results of RRB NTPC CBT-1 coming quickly.

See the record of RRB regional websites right here.

The CBT-2 examination will begin in February 2022.

RRB NTPC Results 2021, Official Results 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) may launch RRB NTPC CBT 1 Consequence 2021 (RRB NTPC CBT-1 Consequence 2021) on 15 January 2022. A couple of crore candidates had been ready for this date for a number of days. The Board had issued discover on its official web site rrbcdg.gov.in relating to the date of announcement of results of the primary part for recruitment within the non-technical fashionable class of railways. How one can check the results and the record of RRB regional websites can be seen under.



The anticipate more than 1.25 crore candidates is coming to an finish.

A couple of crore 25 lakh candidates had appeared for the RRB NTPC Laptop Primarily based Check Part I i.e. CBT-1 examination in 7 phases. Which was held from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021. Eligible candidates in CBT-1 should seem in CBT-2, which can be held on 14-18 February 2022. The RRB has clarified that in view of the scenario of Kovid-19, the examinations will be performed as per the federal government tips.

RRB NTPC Emptiness Particulars

A complete of 35281 vacancies will be crammed via RRB NTPC recruitment drive for numerous posts together with Clerk with Typist, Typist with Accounts Clerk, Time Keeper, Prepare Clerk, Ticket Clerk, Transport Assistant, Good Guard, Station Grasp.

How one can check RRB NTPC Consequence 2021: Here is how

Step 1: Go to RRB’s official web site or regional web site.

Step 2: The results hyperlink will be activated on the house web page, click on on it.

Step 3: PDF of chosen candidates for CBT-2 will open on the display screen.

Step 4: Discover your roll quantity by typing ctrl + f.

Step 5: To check the scorecard, you could enter the login particulars on the web site.

RRB Territorial Web site Listing

– Ahmedabad – http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

– Ajmer – http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in

– Allahabad – http://www.rrbald.gov.in

– Bangalore – http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in

-Bhopal – http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in

– RRB Guwahati – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

– RRB Jammu – http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in

– Kolkata – http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

– Malda – http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in

-Mumbai – http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

– Muzaffarpur – http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

– Patna – http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in

– Ranchi – http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in

– Secunderabad – http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

– Siliguri – http://www.rrbsiliguri.org

– Thiruvananthapuram – http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

– Bhubaneswar – http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in

– Bilaspur – http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

-Chandigarh – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in

– Chennai – http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in

