rrb ntpc results: rrb ntpc results 2021: rrb ntpc cbt -1 results will be announced on these websites, see list – rrb ntpc results 2021 latest update, here rrb regional website list

Highlights RRB NTPC CBT-1 results soon.

Ongoing process for a total of 35281 vacancies in Railways.

More than 1 crore applicants are awaiting the verdict.

RRB NTPC Results 2021: Candidates who have appeared for the RRB NTPC Exam 2020 are now eagerly awaiting their results (RRB NTPC Result 2021). The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon announce the first phase of Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Recruitment 2020. The results of RRB NTPC will be announced on the official website of RRB rrbcdg.gov.in and on the regional websites of RRBs. The complete list of RRB regional websites is given below.



A total of 35,281 NTPC posts will be filled in the railways through this recruitment drive, for which more than 1 crore applicants had appeared for the exam. Due to the large number of applicants, the Board (RRB) conducted the examination in seven phases. Which took place from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021. The board may announce the list of selected candidates for RRB NTPC Stage-2 this month. However, a decision from the board is still awaited for the release date.

Here’s how to check RRB NTPC results

Step 1: Visit the official website or regional website of RRB mentioned above.

Step 2: The results link will be activated on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: The PDF of the selected candidates for CBT-2 will open on the screen.

Step 4: Find your roll number by typing ctrl + f.

Step 5: Login details have to be entered on the website to check the scorecard.

Here is a list of RRB regional websites

– RRB Guwahati – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

– RRB Jammu – http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in

– Kolkata – http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

– Malda – http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in

-Mumbai – http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

– Muzaffarpur – http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

– Patna – http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in

– Ranchi – http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in

– Secunderabad – http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

– Ahmedabad – http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

– Ajmer – http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in

– Allahabad – http://www.rrbald.gov.in

– Bangalore – http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in

-Bhopal – http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in

– Bhubaneswar – http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in

– Bilaspur – http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

-Chandigarh – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in

– Chennai – http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in

– Gorakhpur – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

– Siliguri – http://www.rrbsiliguri.org

– Thiruvananthapuram – http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in