RRB NTPC, RRB Group D Latest Update: About 3 Lakh Receipts Received, Railway Minister Tweeted This Information – RRB NTPC, RRB Group D Latest Update

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said a solution would be worked out after a high-powered committee set up to probe complaints by candidates about alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board’s Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) exams submitted its report on Saturday. ‘Notified soon’. The committee was asked to submit its report by March 4.The committee had invited online complaints from candidates regarding RRB NTPC results and Group D (Level-1) recruitment process. About 3 lakh candidates have emailed [email protected] to express their concerns and suggestions. There were massive protests in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar over Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC Exam-2021. The Railway Minister tweeted, “The high-powered committee has received around 3 lakh statements, which have been analyzed in a few days and RRB will suggest a solution in a few days.”

Sources said that the review of the entire examination would probably be a ‘solution’ as demanded by the agitating candidates. Any change must be notified by RBI. Due to the protests last month, the Railways had postponed the exams and set up a committee to look into the complaints. Candidates are opposing the two-tier exam for final selection, claiming that those who sat and passed the computer-based test, announced on January 15, were “cheated”.

It is to be noted that about 1.25 crore candidates have applied for 35,000 posts from level 2 to 6. Candidates allege that the examination is designed in such a way that candidates with higher education will benefit while less qualification is required for the post.

These are the members of the inquiry committee-

Deepak Peter, Chairman Chief Executive Director (Industrial Relations), Railway Board

Rajiv Gandhi Member Secretary, Executive Director Establishment (RRB), Railway Board

Aditya Kumar, Member Chief Personnel Officer (Administration), Western Railway

Jagdish Algar Member Chairman RRB / Chennai

Mukesh Gupta Member Chairman RRB / Bhopal