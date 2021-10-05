rrb ntpc: rrb ntpc result 2021: rrb ntpc cbt-1 result rrb ntpc cbt 1 result 2021 was declared on rrbcdg.gov.in, when rrb ntpc result

RRB NTPC Result 2021, Government Result 2021: The wait for RRB NTPC CBT-1 results 2021 is coming to an end soon. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce the results of the first phase examination (RRB NTPC 2021 Examination) for non-technical popular category recruitment in Railways on its official website rrbcdg.gov.in. In addition, candidates can also check the RRB NTPC results on the RRB’s regional website.



More than one crore 25 lakh candidates had appeared for the RRB NTPC Computer Based Test Phase I i.e. CBT-1 examination in 7 stages. Which was held between 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021. Eligible candidates in the first phase will be shortlisted for the second phase (RRB NTPC Stage-2) CBT.

These posts of RRB NTPC will be filled, a total of 35281 vacancies

A total of 35281 vacancies will be filled through RRB NTPC recruitment drive for various posts including Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Train Clerk, Ticket Clerk, Transport Assistant, Good Guard, Station Master.

Rrb ntpc Result 2021 When? (When to remove RRB NTPC)

Answer key of RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 exam was issued and candidates could view their question papers, response and answer key from 16th to 23rd August 2021. After that, the Board (RRB) will announce the results. Experts believe that the board may announce the results of the RRB NTPC in October 2021. But the official website does not confirm the date of publication of results (RRB NTPC result 2021).

RRB NTPC Result 2021: Learn how to check RRB NTPC Result 2021

After announcing the RRB NTPC CBT-1 results, one has to visit the official website of RRB mentioned above or the regional websites. The results link will be activated on the main page, click on it. A PDF of the results will open on the screen with the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for CBT-2. Find your roll number by typing Ctrl + f. Also, one has to log on to the website to check the scorecard (RRB NTPC scorecard).

RRB NTPC results will be announced here