RRB Railway Jobs: Railway Jobs: Thousands of Railway Vacancies, Near Application Deadline, 10th Class Apply Soon – Railway Recruitment 2021 Registration for 1785 Apprentice Posts is Coming Soon

Post details
Kharagpur Workshop – 360 posts
Signal and Telecommunication (Workshop) / Kharagpur – 87 posts
Track Machine Workshop / Kharagpur – 120 posts
SSE (Works) / Engineering / Kharagpur – 28 posts
Carriage & Wagon Depot / Kharagpur – 121 seats
Diesel Loco Shed / Kharagpur – 50 posts
Sr. D (G) / Kharagpur – 90 posts
TRD Depot / Electrical / Kharagpur – 40 posts
EMU Shed / Electrical / TPKR – 40 posts
Electric Loco Shed / Orange – 36 posts
Sr. DEE (G) / Chakradharpur – 93 posts
Electronic Traction Depot / Chakradharpur – 30 posts
Carriage & Wagon Depot / Chakradharpur – 65 posts
Electric Loco Shed / Tata – 72 posts
Engineering Workshop / Cine – 100 posts
Track Machine Workshop / Cine – 7 posts
SSE (Works) / Engineering / Chakradharpur – 26 posts
Electric Loco Shed / Bondamunda – 50 posts
Diesel Loco Shed / Bondamunda – 52 posts
Sr. DEE (G) / Adra – 30 posts
Carriage & Wagon Depot / Adra – 30 posts
Carriage & Wagon Depot / Adra – 65 posts
Diesel Loco Shed / BKSC- 33 posts
TRD Depot / Electrical / ADRA – 30 posts
Electric Loco Shed / BKSC – 31 posts
Flash Butt Welding Plant / Jharsuguda – 25 posts
SSE (Works) / Engineering / ADRA – 24 posts
Carriage & Wagon Depot Ranchi – 30 posts
Sr. DEE (G) / Ranchi – 30 posts
TRD Depot / Electrical / Ranchi – 10 posts
SSE (Works) / Engineering / Ranchi – 10 posts
Eligibility
To apply, the candidate should have passed 10th with at least 50% marks. Also, he should have done ITI in the respective trade.
Age limit
15 to 24 years (Age concession for reserved category candidates as per government rules.)
Application fee
The application fee for this recruitment is Rs. However, there is no application fee for SC, ST, Divyang and women candidates.
Apply like this
Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website www.rrcser.co.in.
