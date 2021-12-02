RRB Railway Jobs: Railway Jobs: Thousands of Railway Vacancies, Near Application Deadline, 10th Class Apply Soon – Railway Recruitment 2021 Registration for 1785 Apprentice Posts is Coming Soon

South Eastern Railway had invited applications for 1785 apprenticeships in Kharagpur, Chakradharpur, Adra, Ranchi, Sini and Bondamunda workshops. Now the last date to apply for these posts is approaching. The last date to apply is December 15. Those who have passed 10th can apply for these posts. Applications are being made online. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on RRC’s official website rrcser.co.in.

According to the official notification, a total of 1785 vacancies will be filled through this process, including 360 posts of Khadakpur Workshop, 120 posts of Track Machine Workshop, 100 posts of Engineering Workshop and 87 posts of Signal and Telecommunication Workshop. Posts are included. If you want to apply for these vacancies, please read the information given below carefully.



Post details



Kharagpur Workshop – 360 posts

Signal and Telecommunication (Workshop) / Kharagpur – 87 posts

Track Machine Workshop / Kharagpur – 120 posts

SSE (Works) / Engineering / Kharagpur – 28 posts

Carriage & Wagon Depot / Kharagpur – 121 seats

Diesel Loco Shed / Kharagpur – 50 posts

Sr. D (G) / Kharagpur – 90 posts

TRD Depot / Electrical / Kharagpur – 40 posts

EMU Shed / Electrical / TPKR – 40 posts

Electric Loco Shed / Orange – 36 posts

Sr. DEE (G) / Chakradharpur – 93 posts

Electronic Traction Depot / Chakradharpur – 30 posts

Carriage & Wagon Depot / Chakradharpur – 65 posts

Electric Loco Shed / Tata – 72 posts

Engineering Workshop / Cine – 100 posts

Track Machine Workshop / Cine – 7 posts

SSE (Works) / Engineering / Chakradharpur – 26 posts

Electric Loco Shed / Bondamunda – 50 posts

Diesel Loco Shed / Bondamunda – 52 posts

Sr. DEE (G) / Adra – 30 posts

Carriage & Wagon Depot / Adra – 30 posts

Carriage & Wagon Depot / Adra – 65 posts

Diesel Loco Shed / BKSC- 33 posts

TRD Depot / Electrical / ADRA – 30 posts

Electric Loco Shed / BKSC – 31 posts

Flash Butt Welding Plant / Jharsuguda – 25 posts

SSE (Works) / Engineering / ADRA – 24 posts

Carriage & Wagon Depot Ranchi – 30 posts

Sr. DEE (G) / Ranchi – 30 posts

TRD Depot / Electrical / Ranchi – 10 posts

SSE (Works) / Engineering / Ranchi – 10 posts

Eligibility

To apply, the candidate should have passed 10th with at least 50% marks. Also, he should have done ITI in the respective trade.

Age limit

15 to 24 years (Age concession for reserved category candidates as per government rules.)

Application fee

The application fee for this recruitment is Rs. However, there is no application fee for SC, ST, Divyang and women candidates.

Apply like this

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website www.rrcser.co.in.