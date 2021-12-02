Education

RRB Railway Jobs: Railway Jobs: Thousands of Railway Vacancies, Near Application Deadline, 10th Class Apply Soon – Railway Recruitment 2021 Registration for 1785 Apprentice Posts is Coming Soon

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
RRB Railway Jobs: Railway Jobs: Thousands of Railway Vacancies, Near Application Deadline, 10th Class Apply Soon – Railway Recruitment 2021 Registration for 1785 Apprentice Posts is Coming Soon
Written by admin
RRB Railway Jobs: Railway Jobs: Thousands of Railway Vacancies, Near Application Deadline, 10th Class Apply Soon – Railway Recruitment 2021 Registration for 1785 Apprentice Posts is Coming Soon

RRB Railway Jobs: Railway Jobs: Thousands of Railway Vacancies, Near Application Deadline, 10th Class Apply Soon – Railway Recruitment 2021 Registration for 1785 Apprentice Posts is Coming Soon

South Eastern Railway had invited applications for 1785 apprenticeships in Kharagpur, Chakradharpur, Adra, Ranchi, Sini and Bondamunda workshops. Now the last date to apply for these posts is approaching. The last date to apply is December 15. Those who have passed 10th can apply for these posts. Applications are being made online. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on RRC’s official website rrcser.co.in.

According to the official notification, a total of 1785 vacancies will be filled through this process, including 360 posts of Khadakpur Workshop, 120 posts of Track Machine Workshop, 100 posts of Engineering Workshop and 87 posts of Signal and Telecommunication Workshop. Posts are included. If you want to apply for these vacancies, please read the information given below carefully.

Post details

Kharagpur Workshop – 360 posts
Signal and Telecommunication (Workshop) / Kharagpur – 87 posts
Track Machine Workshop / Kharagpur – 120 posts
SSE (Works) / Engineering / Kharagpur – 28 posts
Carriage & Wagon Depot / Kharagpur – 121 seats
Diesel Loco Shed / Kharagpur – 50 posts
Sr. D (G) / Kharagpur – 90 posts
TRD Depot / Electrical / Kharagpur – 40 posts
EMU Shed / Electrical / TPKR – 40 posts
Electric Loco Shed / Orange – 36 posts
Sr. DEE (G) / Chakradharpur – 93 posts
Electronic Traction Depot / Chakradharpur – 30 posts
Carriage & Wagon Depot / Chakradharpur – 65 posts
Electric Loco Shed / Tata – 72 posts
Engineering Workshop / Cine – 100 posts
Track Machine Workshop / Cine – 7 posts
SSE (Works) / Engineering / Chakradharpur – 26 posts
Electric Loco Shed / Bondamunda – 50 posts
Diesel Loco Shed / Bondamunda – 52 posts
Sr. DEE (G) / Adra – 30 posts
Carriage & Wagon Depot / Adra – 30 posts
Carriage & Wagon Depot / Adra – 65 posts
Diesel Loco Shed / BKSC- 33 posts
TRD Depot / Electrical / ADRA – 30 posts
Electric Loco Shed / BKSC – 31 posts
Flash Butt Welding Plant / Jharsuguda – 25 posts
SSE (Works) / Engineering / ADRA – 24 posts
Carriage & Wagon Depot Ranchi – 30 posts
Sr. DEE (G) / Ranchi – 30 posts
TRD Depot / Electrical / Ranchi – 10 posts
SSE (Works) / Engineering / Ranchi – 10 posts

READ Also  TNPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2021 Date Announced, Admit Card Soon

Eligibility
To apply, the candidate should have passed 10th with at least 50% marks. Also, he should have done ITI in the respective trade.

Age limit
15 to 24 years (Age concession for reserved category candidates as per government rules.)

Application fee
The application fee for this recruitment is Rs. However, there is no application fee for SC, ST, Divyang and women candidates.

ITI Recruitment 2021: More than 1200 Bumper Vacancies of NCL, see details here

Apply like this
Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website www.rrcser.co.in.

#RRB #Railway #Jobs #Railway #Jobs #Thousands #Railway #Vacancies #Application #Deadline #10th #Class #Apply #Railway #Recruitment #Registration #Apprentice #Posts #Coming

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment