RRB: RRB Group D Notice: RRB Group D Modification Link will be active on this day, see update – RRB Group D Modification Link will be active on this date, check when RRB Group D Exam will be

Highlights Important Notice issued for RRB Railway Recruitment.

Great relief to RRB Group D recruitment applicants.

The link will definitely be active on December 15th.

RRB Group D Breaking News: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued new instructions for Railway Group D Recruitment 2019. The Board (RRB) has given another chance to the candidates whose applications were rejected due to wrong photo or wrong signature. The board will provide one last chance to candidates who have recently been issued a notice asking them to activate the amended link. But now the board has announced the date of link activation.



The RRB has issued a notice on its official website rrbbhopal.gov.in stating that candidates can amend their applications from 15 December 2021. This is a great relief for the candidates whose applications were rejected only due to minor errors in photo and signature or photo or signature.

How to check the status of the application?

After the RRB Group D Modified Link is activated after 15th December 2021, all these candidates can correct their photo or signature error as per the criteria mentioned in the RRB Group D Recruitment Notification. To check the status of their application, candidates are required to enter their registration number and date of birth. Which will know how to accept and reject the application. However, candidates whose applications have been accepted do not need to go to this link to make corrections.

Important Notice for RRB Group D Recruitment

Earlier, the RRB had issued a notice stating that, “Candidates whose applications were rejected due to valid photo and / or signature, their photo and signature will be activated with a modified link to correct it only once.” Also, candidates should be provided with a scanned copy of their appropriate photograph and / or signature under CEN no. RRC-01/2019 ‘. That is, what kind of photo and signature should be in the application, information about the advertisement number ‘CEN No. RRC-01/2019 ‘.

When is RRB Group D Exam and Admission?

It may be recalled that in 2019, the Railways had issued notification of Group D recruitment, through which a total of 10376 vacancies would be filled in various units (RRB Group D Recruitment). Online application was filled from 12 March to 12 April 2019. Applicants are now awaiting examination and admission. Exam dates will be announced after the repair process. The RRB Group D admission is expected to be uploaded four days before the exam.

