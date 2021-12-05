rrbcdg.gov.in: RRB NTPC Result 2021: CBT-1 Result will be released in January 2022, here are RRB Regional Websites – rrb ntpc Result 2021 Date rrbcdg.gov.in, rrb List of Regional Websites

Highlights RRB NTPC issues new notice.

CBT-1 results will be released in January 2022.

CBT-2 schedule has also been announced.

RRB NTPC Results 2021: The result of RRB NTPC CBT-1 will be released on January 15, 2022 (provisionally). RRB (Railway Recruitment Board) has announced the date of announcement of results (RRB NTPC CBT-1 Results 2021) on Sunday, 05 December 2021. The Board (RRB) has also released the schedule of CBT-2 along with the date of announcement of results.



Candidates who pass CBT-1 will have to sit for CBT-2 (RRB NTPC CBT-2 exam) in February 2022. RRB has published the date of NTPC result and notification of CBT-2 schedule on their official website rrbcdg.gov.in. A total of 35281 vacancies of Non-Technical Popular Category (RRB NTPC) will be filled in the Railways through this recruitment drive. The results will be published on the RRB’s regional website, a list of which can be seen below.

Here is a list of RRB regional websites

– RRB Guwahati – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

– RRB Jammu – http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in

– Kolkata – http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

– Malda – http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in

-Mumbai – http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

– Muzaffarpur – http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

– Patna – http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in

– Ranchi – http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in

– Secunderabad – http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

– Ahmedabad – http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

– Ajmer – http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in

– Allahabad – http://www.rrbald.gov.in

– Bangalore – http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in

-Bhopal – http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in

– Bhubaneswar – http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in

– Bilaspur – http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

-Chandigarh – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in

– Chennai – http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in

– Gorakhpur – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

– Siliguri – http://www.rrbsiliguri.org

– Thiruvananthapuram – http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Let us know that as per RRB NTPC Advertising Number (CEN) 01/2019, a total of 35281 vacancies will be filled on various posts of graduates and graduates. The written examination of the first phase was conducted in 7 phases from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021. About 1.25 crore candidates sat for the exam, awaiting their results.

