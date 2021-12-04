RRC Railway Recruitment 2021
- Railway job opportunities.
- 10th, 12th pass can apply.
- Online applications will start from December 06.
Candidates who have passed 10th and 12th have a golden opportunity to get a job in Railways. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test as per RRC Central Railway Recruitment Notification (RRC Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification). Must have scored at least 40% marks in the written test. Who will be called for the next round of recruitment process.
Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
Level 2: 2 posts
Level 1: 10 posts
Total number of vacancies – 12 posts
Educational Qualification
Level 2 – Passed 12th (+2 stage) or equivalent with 50% marks from any recognized University.
Level 1 – Accredited Class 10th pass or National Apprentice Certificate (NAC) issued by ITI or NCVT or 10th pass as well as National Apprentice Certificate (NAC) issued by NCVT or 10th pass plus ITI certificate.
Age range
Eligible candidates should be at least 18 years of age to apply. The maximum age limit for Level 2 post is 30 years and the maximum age limit for Level 1 post is 33 years. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.
Application fee
Examination fee for SSC, ST, Ex-Employee, PWD, Women, Minority and EBC is Rs.250 / -. All other candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs.500.
Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification
Official website
