Railway Recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell has invited applications for Level-1 and 2 posts under the Scout and Guide quota in Central Railway. Interested and eligible candidates can apply from 06 December to 20 December 2021. Candidates can apply for Railway jobs online by visiting RRC’s official website rrccr.com.



Candidates who have passed 10th and 12th have a golden opportunity to get a job in Railways. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test as per RRC Central Railway Recruitment Notification (RRC Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification). Must have scored at least 40% marks in the written test. Who will be called for the next round of recruitment process.

Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Level 2: 2 posts

Level 1: 10 posts

Total number of vacancies – 12 posts

Educational Qualification

Level 2 – Passed 12th (+2 stage) or equivalent with 50% marks from any recognized University.

Level 1 – Accredited Class 10th pass or National Apprentice Certificate (NAC) issued by ITI or NCVT or 10th pass as well as National Apprentice Certificate (NAC) issued by NCVT or 10th pass plus ITI certificate.

Age range

Eligible candidates should be at least 18 years of age to apply. The maximum age limit for Level 2 post is 30 years and the maximum age limit for Level 1 post is 33 years. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

Application fee

Examination fee for SSC, ST, Ex-Employee, PWD, Women, Minority and EBC is Rs.250 / -. All other candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs.500.

Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification

