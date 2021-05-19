RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3591 Apprentice Posts at rrc-wr.com





New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Cell, RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 has issued a notification for 3591 apprentice posts. The candidates who're and getting ready for the identical can apply for the vacancies on the official web site of Western Railway, rrc-wr.com. The net utility course of begins on Could 25, 2021, at 11 am.

If the Applicant doesn't have a VALID private e-mail ID, he/she ought to create his/ her e-mail ID earlier than making use of on-line. Candidates should keep that e-mail ID until the tip of the recruitment course of.

If the Applicant doesn’t have a VALID private e-mail ID, he/she ought to create his/ her e-mail ID earlier than making use of on-line. Candidates should keep that e-mail ID until the tip of the recruitment course of. Additionally Learn – RRB NTPC Section 6 Examination Begins Tomorrow | Test Essential Particulars, Steps To Obtain RRB NTPC CBT-I Admit Card

For the comfort of the candidates, now we have talked about the essential dates under:

On-line utility begins on

Could 25, 2021 at 11 am

Final date to fill on-line utility

June 24, 2021 until 5 pm

Date of Examination

To be introduced quickly

The candidates should word that the RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 is being for the submit of Carpenter, Electrician, Digital Mechanic, Painter, Pipe Fitter, Plumber, Draftsman, PASSA, Welder, Diesel Mechanic, Fridge AC Mechanic and so forth.

The final date to use for RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 for apprentice posts is June 24, 2021, until 5 pm.

RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Standards

Candidates will need to have a tenth move certificates with minimal 50% marks from a acknowledged board.

Candidates should maintain an ITI certificates affiliated with NCVT / SCVT.

The age of the candidates have to be between 15 to 24 years.