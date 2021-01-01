RRCAT Admission 2021: RRCAT Dept of Atomic Energy Registration for PhD admission begins on Aug 30 at rrcat.gov.in

RRCAT Admission 2021: Registration for admission to PhD at Raja Ramanna Center for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), Indore will start from August 30, 2021. The registration process will be conducted online on the official website of RRCAT. The last date for submission of application form is 30 September. RRCAT is an affiliated institute of Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI), a deemed university with NAAC A+ grade.

Raja Ramanna Center for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) PhD 2022 program will start classes on 1st January 2022. The DAE Research Fellowship will be awarded to the selected candidates for PhD Research. The current fellowship amount will be Rs 31,000 per month for the first two years (as Junior Research Fellow) and Rs 35,000 per month for the subsequent three years (as Senior Research Fellow).

Candidates will be selected through interview. Candidates will be screened for interview on the basis of marks obtained in Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST-2021) and/or CSIR-UGC NET and/or GATE and/or BET.

Those candidates who are completing their degree in the year 2021 can also apply provided they have minimum 60% marks in the completed semester. If the candidate is selected, the final degree marksheet should be submitted by 31st March 2022. PHD. Subject to the candidate securing minimum 60% marks in the aggregate (converted into percentage as per the rules of the respective University). 5 Year Integrated M.S. (of IISER) will be treated as equivalent to a 5-year Integrated M.Sc.

Shortlisted candidates in Physics, Life Sciences and Engineering (Mechanical Engineering) Sciences will be called for online interview to be held tentatively during 1st November 2021 – 12th November 2021.

The start date for registration for PhD in Raja Ramanna Center for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) is August 30, 2021 while the last date for registration is September 30, 2021. Candidates can get any information related to PhD through the institute’s [email protected]