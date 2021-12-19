RRR 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



RRR Movie (2022):RRR is an Indian upcoming Telugu language action drama film directed by S.S. Rajamouli. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 7 January 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

A fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in 1920’s.

RRR Movie Details:

Movies Name : RRR (2022)

Genre: Action, Drama

Release Date: 7 January 2022

Director : S.S. Rajamouli

Producer: D.V.V. Danayya, M.M. Srivalli

Production: Sabu Cyril

Writer : Vijayendra Prasad, Sai Madhav Burra, Madhan Karky, S.S. Rajamouli, Riya Mukherjee

Music: M.M. Keeravani

Language: Telugu, Hindi, tamil, Kannada, Malayalam

Watch on: Theatres

RRR Cast?

N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

Ram Charan

Alia Bhatt

Ajay Devgn

Olivia Morris

Samuthirakani

Alison Doody

Ray Stevenson

Mark Bennington

Shriya Saran

Edward Sonnenblick

Gaurav Pareek

Richard Bhakti Klein

Ahmareen Anjum

Kirron Arya

Gaurav Pandiya

RRR Official Trailer

RRR Official Trailer Coming soon.

People also search for RRR Full Movie in Google:

