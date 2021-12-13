RRR becomes the most liked trailer ever, breaks Baahubali’s record! Trailer of SS Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ created history, broke Bahubali’s record!

Recently the trailer has been released by the makers of ‘RRR’ and this much awaited period action drama is receiving tremendous love from the audience. Glimpses of the patriotic tale has garnered over 1.2 million likes worldwide.

This trailer has topped the chart of most liked Pan India Movies Hindi Trailers of all time, even breaking the record of ‘Baahubali’. The ‘Baahubali’ franchise has created the biggest record in multilingual cinema, rightly being called the biggest pan India film.

With 1.221 million likes, RRR has beaten pan India movies like Saaho, 2.0, Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 1 and Pushpa. Also, the film has created history in the lifetime of YouTube likes and has created an all-time record in all 5 languages.

‘RRR’ starring Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR is one huge thriller and has garnered a huge fanbase since the trailer release.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR features a star-studded lineup apart from lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Dodi will be seen in supporting roles.

Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) has acquired theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also purchased worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will distribute the film in the North Territory.

This Telugu language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. ‘RRR’ will release on worldwide screens on January 7, 2022.

