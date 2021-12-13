Entertainment

RRR becomes the most liked trailer ever, breaks Baahubali’s record! Trailer of SS Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ created history, broke Bahubali’s record!

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
RRR becomes the most liked trailer ever, breaks Baahubali’s record! Trailer of SS Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ created history, broke Bahubali’s record!
Written by admin
RRR becomes the most liked trailer ever, breaks Baahubali’s record! Trailer of SS Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ created history, broke Bahubali’s record!

RRR becomes the most liked trailer ever, breaks Baahubali’s record! Trailer of SS Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ created history, broke Bahubali’s record!

breadcrumb

News

oi-Neeti Sudha

,

Recently the trailer has been released by the makers of ‘RRR’ and this much awaited period action drama is receiving tremendous love from the audience. Glimpses of the patriotic tale has garnered over 1.2 million likes worldwide.

This trailer has topped the chart of most liked Pan India Movies Hindi Trailers of all time, even breaking the record of ‘Baahubali’. The ‘Baahubali’ franchise has created the biggest record in multilingual cinema, rightly being called the biggest pan India film.

rrr-becomes-the-most-liked-trailer-ever

sooryavanshi new1 1639384951Sooryavanshi‘ box office report: Akshay Kumar’s film was a superhit” title=”‘Sooryavanshi’ box office report: Akshay Kumar’s film was a superhit”/>’Sooryavanshi’ box office report: Akshay Kumar’s film was a superhit

With 1.221 million likes, RRR has beaten pan India movies like Saaho, 2.0, Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 1 and Pushpa. Also, the film has created history in the lifetime of YouTube likes and has created an all-time record in all 5 languages.

rrr-becomes-the-most-liked-trailer-ever

‘RRR’ starring Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR is one huge thriller and has garnered a huge fanbase since the trailer release.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR features a star-studded lineup apart from lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Dodi will be seen in supporting roles.

rrr-becomes-the-most-liked-trailer-ever

Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) has acquired theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also purchased worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will distribute the film in the North Territory.

READ Also  Nusrat Jahan Baby's father's name revealed: Is Yash Dasgupta the father of Nusrat Jahan's baby? Birth registration details revealed - Nusrat Jahan shows child birth registration Debashish alias Yash Dasgupta his father's photo went viral

This Telugu language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. ‘RRR’ will release on worldwide screens on January 7, 2022.

  • ntrrancharanalia 1639374697

    On the sets of RRR, Ram Charan ignores Alia Bhatt, a big reason for his close friendship with Jr NTR!

  • rrr 1636538983 1639193887

    Box Office: After Bahubali, RRR’s bumper earns 900 crores, will Suryavanshi break all the records!

  • rrrbaahubali2 1639125163

    Why Baahubali 2 trended after RRR trailer release? Fans said ‘Prabhas is alive’

  • longest running films 1639041759

    RRR Runtime: One of the longest films in SS Rajamouli’s film history, see the list of long Hindi films

  • juniorntrrrrtrailer 1639031975

    RRR Trailer: Jr NTR-Ramcharan’s strong action, Alia-Ajay Devgan storm in every scene

  • rrr glimpse 1635582130

    SS Rajamouli is hiding the trailer of RRR even from his team, big information revealed!

  • rrr 1638779264

    Strong poster of NTR released from the film RRR, was seen doing action!

  • rrr glimpse 1635582130

    Actor Ram Charan shares experience about ‘RRR’, talks about legends like father Chiranjeevi

  • untitled5 1637934925

    ‘Janani’ released from RRR, see interesting glimpses of Ajay Devgan, Ram Charan and Jr NTR

  • ajay devgn3 1637812263

    Ajay Devgan is ready for blockbuster year, 5 films releasing back to back in 7 months

  • ajay devgn 1622451051 1637321663

    Ajay Devgn will be seen in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi for only a short time?

  • untitled7 1636961833

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali will not clash with Rajamouli’s RRR – Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ release date pushed ahead

english summary

With 1.2 million likes worldwide, RRR trailer has topped the chart of Most Liked Pan India movies in Hindi, breaking the record of Baahubali.

READ Also  Trisha Kar Madhu Note After MMS Video Leaked: Trisha Kar Madhu shared an emotional note through her Instagram handle after her MMS video was leaked, causing confusion, causing Madhu to separate herself in every way. Madhu is back on social media after a break of almost a month. Madhu has shared an emotional note on her Instagram which is going very viral.

Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 16:11 [IST]

#RRR #trailer #breaks #Baahubalis #record #Trailer #Rajamoulis #film #RRR #created #history #broke #Bahubalis #record

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment