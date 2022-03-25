RRR Box office advance booking Hindi pre release business report 800 crore ram charan jr ntr film. RRR box office advance booking collection. rrr pre release business report 800 cr ram charan, ntr film

Entertainment

8 seconds ago
by admin
In this sense, RRR has made the number 1 record in booking Hindi films before its release in the year 2022. RRR booking in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana is expected to earn the most in advance booking.

Let us inform that before the opening of the first day at the box office, RRR has earned between 750 to 800 crores only from satellite, music and distribution rights. According to media reports, the business of RRR before its release in all languages ​​has been around 500 crores.

Earlier, Bahubali did a pre-release business of 350 crores. Baahubali 2 did a business of close to 121 crores in all languages. The premiere of RRR in USA has earned more than 16 crores. Talking about the ticket price in India, the ticket price has been kept from Rs 350 to 2100.

The production of RRR is within 400 crores. Also, the marketing budget of RRR is being said to be 500 crores. Globally it is going to be released on 8000 screens. In Hindi version in India, it is expected to release in around 3200 screens.

