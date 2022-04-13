RRR Box Office Day 19 235 crore hindi 860 crore india gross 1050 crore worldwide | rr r box office collection 19 days earning

19 days earning

RRR earned a total of 5 crores on the 19th day. This includes earnings of 1.2 crores for Telugu and 3.5 crores for Hindi. RRR continues to wreak havoc at the Hindi box office. The film has surpassed many big films and it is believed that RRR may touch the 300 crore club at the Hindi box office.

Shahrukh – did Salman behind

With a collection of 235 crores, RRR has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express (227 crores) and Salman Khan’s Kick (231 crores) at the Hindi box office. The next target of the film will be Ranveer Singh’s Simmba (240 crores).

record broken world wide

Worldwide has also broken many records in terms of RRR earnings. The film is the third Indian film to gross 1000 crores after Dangal and Baahubali 2. And it is obvious that now this record is not going to be broken for a long time.

Rajamouli is the real hero

If seen, the real hero of Indian box office is SS Rajamouli. Where two of his films Bahubali 2 and RRR have joined the 1000 crore club. At the same time, both these films gave an opening of 100 crores in India. Rajamouli will be the only Indian director to do so.

What will be the lifetime collection

According to the way RRR is earning now, it is difficult to estimate the lifetime collection of the film. While this week RRR is going to get a big fight with Kannada film KGF 2, after that they will get another week’s time till the release of Heropanti 2 and Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 on Eid.

