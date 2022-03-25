RRR Box Office Opening Day 1 prediction reach 250 crore worldwide in India 100 crore opening in all language. RRR Box Office Opening Day 1 prediction reach 250 crore world wide. RRR 100 cr box office opening in India in all languages

rrr earning in hindi

Advance booking of RRR in Hindi has been done more than 6 crores. Rajamouli’s film RRR can open close to 30 crores in all languages. This information has come out in the box office report. Whether RRR will be able to remove the dominance of The Kashmir Files in Hindi cinema halls, it will be interesting to see.

200 to 250 crore opening at worldwide box office

Many experts believe that The Kashmir Files is a big challenge with RRR. Which has earned more than 200 crores. A few days ago, it was revealed in a report that the record of opening of 110 crores can be made by RRR in India. Talking to News18, trade analyst Ramesh Bala has told that RRR can earn an opening of 200 to 250 crores at the worldwide box office.

100 crores earned in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone

He has also informed that the earning of 100 crores is being expected in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone. Ticket price ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 1000. Also, the governments of both the states have given permission to increase the ticket price in the cinema hall.

Bumper Advance Booking

RRR shows will be held in 95 percent of cinema halls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. At the same time, the opening in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu can be between 10 to 15 crores. There is news of advance booking of 60 crores. It has to be seen that which new history is going to be created in terms of RRR earnings?