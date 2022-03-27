Entertainment

RRR Hindi Box Office Day 2 Saturday 26 March takes a 30 percent huge jump | RRR Hindi Box Office – Strong jump on day 2

With a collection of 26.5 crores on Saturday, RRR Jahan has become the second highest grossing film in Hindi after Baahubali. At the same time, the film has also left behind 25 crores of Prabhas starrer Saaho and 25 crores of Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth starrer 2.0. Both these films had earned so much on the release Saturday. On the other hand, Bahubali earned 40 crores at the Hindi box office on its release Saturday.

In just two days, R.R. has crossed the Hindi box office of Prabhas starrer Radhey Shyam at the Hindi box office. Radhe Shyam was released on March 11 and while the film did well in Telugu, the Hindi audience rejected the film. In Hindi, Radhe Shyam earned only 19 crores at the box office.

Interestingly, RRR has given the biggest opening of 2022 at the Hindi box office. The film has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey’s opening of 13 crores and Gangubai Kathiawadi’s 10 crores, giving an opening of 20 crores at the Hindi box office. Also, RRR is the third two-digit opening film of this year.

While RRR has given the biggest opening of 2022, the film has become the biggest opening film of Indian cinema with 135 crores. With this, the film has won the title of the biggest opening film with a worldwide earning of 230 crores. Now it remains to be seen how many records RRR makes at the box office in the coming time.

According to which the Hindi box office of RRR is reaching upwards, it is believed that the film will give a box office of more than 70 crores at the Hindi box office. There is a possibility of a jump in the film’s earnings on Sunday and this figure can go up to 30 crores.

At the Hindi box office, RRR has earned a total of 46 crores in two days, with a jump of 30 percent. Not only this, seeing the progress of the film, it is clear that the film will comfortably earn 100 crores in 5 days. Interestingly, RRR will be the 98th Hindi film to earn 100 crores.

It is clear from the current earnings of RRR that this film will not be able to touch the Hindi earning of more than 500 crores of Bahubali. The speculations about the lifetime collection of the film are not clear yet. Hindi Lifetime Collection of the film will depend on how the film earns in the week after Sunday.

