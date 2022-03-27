Entertainment

RRR India Box Office Day 2

RRR India Box Office Day 2 Ram Charan Teja Jr NTR SS Rajamouli film | RRR India box office second day earnings
RRR India Box Office Day 2 Ram Charan Teja Jr NTR SS Rajamouli film | RRR India box office second day earnings

RRR India Box Office Day 2 Ram Charan Teja Jr NTR SS Rajamouli film | RRR India box office second day earnings

Rajamouli broke his own record

SS Rajamouli broke all the records of his own previous film with RRR. Breaking the opening record of Bahubali, Rajamouli’s film RRR left Bahubali’s 121 crores behind giving an opening of 130 crores at the box office. Of these 130 crores, 100 crores was earned only from Telugu language.

Breaking record on first day

On the very first day, the film broke many records while earning a huge amount. While the record of opening of Bahubali with 130 crores was broken, in Andhra Pradesh and Guntur also the film gave the biggest opening till date. Along with this, the film also established many records at the global box office.

Released on 9000 Screens

This blockbuster film of SS Rajamouli has been released on 9000 screens and is said to be the biggest release till date. Around 1200 shows of the film are running in Hyderabad. And all these shows have registered great occupancy in theatres.

better movie than bahubali

The audience has also given a great response to the film, after which the word of mouth of the film is spreading rapidly. RRR is being described by the audience as 10 times better than Rajamouli’s previous film Bahubali 2. Critics have also given 4 – 5 stars to the film and this is the reason that it is believed that this film is on its way to become the biggest film of India.

Lifetime collection of 800 crores

Seeing the beginning of RRR, it is clear that the film will comfortably do a lifetime collection of 800 crores. At the same time, this figure can also reach 1000 crores. In both the cases, RRR is set to become the biggest film of India. The opening of the film has been recorded in the box office history of India and now RRR is eyeing the weekend.

how much will be the weekend's earnings

RR earned 130 crores on Friday and is expected to earn 90 crores on Saturday. But on Sunday this figure can reach close to 150 crores. In such a situation, where the film earned a total of 220 crores in two days, adding Sunday’s earnings, the film can give a total weekend of 370 crores.

400 crore budget

The budget of RRR is close to 400 crores. In such a situation, the film will have to wait for at least two more days to make profits. After this the film will start making profits. This week’s earnings will make it clear how much RRR’s lifetime collection will go at the box office.

