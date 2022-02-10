‘RRR’ is better than ‘Bahubali’, this special person associated with the film made a big disclosure! ‘RRR’ is better than ‘Bahubali’, this special person associated with the film made a big disclosure!

he adds

He further added that the audience will get to see sequences that have never been seen before in Indian cinema. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

To be released on 25 March 2022

The film is scheduled to release on 25 March 2022. The film was earlier scheduled to release on January 7 and the promotions were in full swing but due to COVID it could not happen and its release date was postponed.

the promotion was rapid

The promotion of this film was very fast and the trailer of the film was also liked by the people. Bollywood megastar Salman Khan also came forward to promote the film and requested all his fans to watch the film.

had also reached bigg boss

SS Rajamouli had also reached Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss with his entire team and Ramcharan and NTR had a lot of fun. RRR has been in the making for a long time.

Screenplay is also very good

It is famous about Rajamouli’s films that he often becomes a part of any big project and his screenplay is also very strong. However, how accurate is it to compare Bahubali with RRR, only time will tell.