Entertainment

‘RRR’ is better than ‘Bahubali’, this special person associated with the film made a big disclosure! ‘RRR’ is better than ‘Bahubali’, this special person associated with the film made a big disclosure!

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
‘RRR’ is better than ‘Bahubali’, this special person associated with the film made a big disclosure! ‘RRR’ is better than ‘Bahubali’, this special person associated with the film made a big disclosure!
Written by admin
‘RRR’ is better than ‘Bahubali’, this special person associated with the film made a big disclosure! ‘RRR’ is better than ‘Bahubali’, this special person associated with the film made a big disclosure!

‘RRR’ is better than ‘Bahubali’, this special person associated with the film made a big disclosure! ‘RRR’ is better than ‘Bahubali’, this special person associated with the film made a big disclosure!

he adds

he adds

He further added that the audience will get to see sequences that have never been seen before in Indian cinema. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

To be released on 25 March 2022

To be released on 25 March 2022

The film is scheduled to release on 25 March 2022. The film was earlier scheduled to release on January 7 and the promotions were in full swing but due to COVID it could not happen and its release date was postponed.

the promotion was rapid

the promotion was rapid

The promotion of this film was very fast and the trailer of the film was also liked by the people. Bollywood megastar Salman Khan also came forward to promote the film and requested all his fans to watch the film.

had also reached bigg boss

had also reached bigg boss

SS Rajamouli had also reached Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss with his entire team and Ramcharan and NTR had a lot of fun. RRR has been in the making for a long time.

Screenplay is also very good

Screenplay is also very good

It is famous about Rajamouli’s films that he often becomes a part of any big project and his screenplay is also very strong. However, how accurate is it to compare Bahubali with RRR, only time will tell.

READ Also  Suhana Khan's appearance: Shah Rukh's daughter in Aryan Khan drug case

#RRR #Bahubali #special #person #film #big #disclosure #RRR #Bahubali #special #person #film #big #disclosure

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra Announces Release Date Of Keenu Reeves Starrer Matrix 4 Trailer

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment