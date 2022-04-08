RRR magic continues as fans relate call their experience surreal read tweets | The magic of RRR is not decreasing, fans tweeted

Entertainment

RRR magic continues as fans relate call their experience surreal read tweets

2 days ago
SS Rajamouli’s RRR is breaking all the records at the box office and is also creating its magic on the audience. The film is a full time entertainer and now another emotion has been added to it which has come to the fore through the song ‘Komuram Bhimudo’ from the film.

SS Rajamouli is a master in himself and so do his films. The director is known to capture and deliver every emotion of the audience with cinematic surprises. An example of this is the song ‘Komuram Bheemudo’ from RRR in which JR. NTR is visible. It is shown in this song that Bhima is inspiring for not presenting himself and that too with tremendous emotions. This is the most important sequence that drives the entire story of the film.

In the song, Taarak can be seen combining multiple expressions in a single shot. It is such a song that has the power to keep the audience hooked to its emotion that the one who is watching it for the second or ninth time, will surely break for the emotion associated with it. So in such a situation, while the discussion about the film is fast, the audience is not tired of talking about Tarak’s performance in this song of the film.

The film is also getting a lot of love from the international audience and is also seeing a good response on social media. The film proved to be a hit on the global level. Viewers are unable to stop themselves from going to the cinema hall to watch the film more than once and this has come to the fore through the tweets that have gone viral in the international market.

The audience is really lost in the scenes of the film and what to say about the way emotions have been collected in the special song ‘Komuram Bheemudo’ from yesterday.

Viewers are continuously giving their feedback after watching the film. After watching the film, a viewer mentioned his favorite scene in which Ek ki many fight, attack on Bhima, bridge scene, the scene of saving Ram were excellent. But my heart won le gaya nacho nacho ka dance.

A viewer named William Jones told that he is watching this film for the fourth time. And every time he enjoyed the film equally. This film is a magical world of 3 hours which everyone must see.

Another viewer wrote – Finally I saw RRR and I can’t tell that this film is so much better than the more praise it is getting. Ever since I saw the film, I can’t stop thinking about it. Movies don’t even have to be that good.

The film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments, which is slated to release on 25 March 2022.

RRR magic continues as fans relate call their experience surreal read tweets. Fans overwhelmed with the song Komuram Bheemudo.

Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 23:17 [IST]


