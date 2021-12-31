RRR movie director ss rajamouli talk about ajay devgn and alia bhatt cameo role details. RRR movie director SS Rajamouli talks about Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt’s cameo role.

Rajamouli said Ajay Devgan is the soul of the story

Rajamouli said that the role of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan is very important in RRR. Let us look at RRR as one body. Ajay Devgan’s character in this film is the soul of this body. There are two characters, two power houses in the film. Sita plays the role of Alia Bhatt to balance the two. Sita has potential and strength. Both have cameos in the film. I am not going to deceive the audience about it.

Rajamouli – Can’t deceive the audience

When Rajamouli was asked whether the casting of Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt has been done to bring the Hindi audience to the cinema. So on this he said that no, it is not so. When I made Makkhi and Baahubali, I never looked for artists from other languages ​​for money. I have always cast actors according to the character. Let us tell you that Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt’s only cameo will definitely break the hearts of the fans. Both will be seen briefly in the middle of the story.

Jr NTR and Ramcharan RRR’s life

Let us tell you that Alia Bhatt is going to make her Telugu debut with RRR. He has spoken his dialogue by learning Telugu in the film RRR. Significantly, RRR is an action packed film. It is the story of popular freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaramaraju. Jr NTR and Ramcharan are playing both these roles.

