RRR Movie Review In Hindi | RRR Film Review starring NTR Junior, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt | RRR Movie Review – Jr NTR and Ram Charan win hearts with acting, in this Rajamouli tale of patriotism and friendship

Story
The Gond tribe lives in the forests of Adilabad in 1920’s British India. From where Scott and his wife forcefully pick up a baby girl, Malli, and bring them to Delhi. For every group in this tribe, there is a keeper, who can go to any extent to save his people. Bheem (Junior NTR) – dynamic and strong comes to save Malli. But the British government gets to know about this and to stop Bhima, they choose Ramraju alias Ram (Ram Charan), who works as a police officer under the British. Na Ram has ever seen Bhima, where Bhima saw Ram. So, with one incident, the two become friends and with time it deepens. Both spit on each other. But Bhima wants to somehow get Malli out of the midst of the British, and Rama wants to capture her equally. So what will happen when both come to know about each other’s truth? The story revolves around this puzzle.
The film also takes us in flashback to Ramaraju’s childhood, where the story of his father (Ajay Devgan) and Sita (Alia Bhatt) plays out. Along with flashbacks, many secrets are revealed in the story, which make the film interesting in the second half.
directing
Director SS Rajamouli has mainly driven this film on two sentiments, patriotism and friendship. Both these expressions are such that directly touch the heart. With this, the grandeur and strong action sequences of the film are seen here.
Rajamouli is a master at crafting fictional stories and he has proved it once again with RRR. He has put many such scenes in the film, which is a great experience to watch on the big screen. At the same time, it is also clear from the film that the stardom of Jr NTR and Ramcharan has been kept in mind. The director has given equal heroic moments to both. He has depicted their characters as fire and water. Ram aag hai to bheem paani.. In one scene Ram says- “The revolution I wanted to bring through guns, that Bhima ki ek song ne ladya”.
Two aspects where the film falls short are the emotional connect and the slow pace of the script in the second half. The director tries to connect you with the characters with the help of many scenes, but you do not reach that level of sentimentality where you start feeling for the character.
acting
The film is entirely of Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The director is also aware of the stardom of both the actors, so he has given equal opportunity to both. Be it emotional scenes or fight scenes, dialogues, intros or screen presence, both the actors have got equal share. So, he has also given his best.
In the action sequences, Jr NTR and Ram Charan are very strong, while in the emotional scenes, the eyes of both speak. Ajay Devgn appears on the screen for a few minutes but leaves an impression. Alia Bhatt looks good in the role of Sita. At the same time, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Sharan have done justice to their characters in supporting roles.
technical side
One of the strongest aspects of the film is the cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar. Rajamouli and Senthil Kumar have come together again after the Baahubali franchise and it will not be an exaggeration to say that Senthil Kumar captures Rajamouli’s vision of grandeur very well. There are many scenes in RRR, which stay in your mind for a long time. The Hindi dialogues of the film are written by Riya Mukherjee, which is average. There are only a few dialogues in the film, which catch your attention. At the same time, the editing of A Sreekar Prasad is commendable. Although the length of the film could have been reduced by 10-15 minutes.
music
The music of the film is given by MM Cream, which serves to lift the film. While ‘Dosti’ playing in the background excites you, the energy of the actors in ‘Nacho Nacho’ makes you wonder, while ‘Janani’ gets emotional. The Hindi lyrics of the songs are written by Riya Mukherjee and Varun Grover. At the same time, the background score of the film is also tremendous.
see or not see
Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is the perfect movie to watch in theatres, where the magnificence of every scene leaves you stunned. If you are a fan of Jr NTR and Ramcharan then this movie is a must watch for you. 3.5 stars to RRR from Filmibeat.
