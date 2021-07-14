RRR Movie Song To Be The Most Expensive, Alia Bhatt To Feature In This Cost 3 crores, Alia Bhatt will be seen in the song

Mumbai. SS Rajamouli’s upcoming movie ‘RRR’ is setting new paradigms in many ways. Currently, the shooting of this movie is going on, but the experiments happening in this movie are bringing something new for the industry. Now the news is that such a song is going to be shot in this movie, which will be the most expensive song of the industry. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in this song. It is being claimed that this song will be shot at a cost of around Rs 3 crore.

The total cost of the song shoot is Rs 3 crore.

A report has claimed that Rajamouli’s upcoming film will have a song that will be bigger than Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’ and Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’ himself. Spotboy’s report states that the song will be shot in an area spread over several acres. The clothes of the artists involved in this song will be around Rs 1 crore. Overall, the cost of this song is being said to be Rs 3 crore. If this happens then it will be the most expensive song of Indian cinema. The film’s lead actors Ramcharan Teja, NTR Jr and Alia Bhatt will also be seen in this song from ‘RRR’.

Also read: The poster of Ram Charan’s film ‘RRR’ was released, the traffic police jokingly shared the new poster

Alia gets highest fee

Recently, a report said that Alia Bhatt has been paid a hefty fee for this movie. The report claimed that Alia has been given Rs 6 crore to shoot for a few days in the film. Due to this, Alia has gone far beyond the fees received by South actresses. The other lead actors of the film have also been paid hefty fees.

Also Read: Rights Of SS Rajamouli’s Upcoming Movie ‘RRR’ Sold For Rs 325 Crore!

Apart from ‘RRR’, Alia’s upcoming movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is also there. Alia is in the lead role in this movie. In this movie, a close friend of Alia told in the report that Alia has not got the opportunity to dance and sing much in this movie. However, in the song being called the most expensive song of ‘RRR’, Alia wants to take it easy.