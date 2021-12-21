RRR, Radhe Shyam to Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj- Upcoming movies in January 2022, box office to shatter records | From Rajamouli’s RRR to Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj – these 6 films will have a box office blast in January 2022
RRR
Release date- 7 January 2022
Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Ramcharan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film has been well received by the audience. This is Rajamouli’s next film after Bahubali, so the craze for the film is at its peak.
The film is expected to have a bumper opening. Rajamouli’s films have a different level of craze.. which is being seen for RRR. Also the coming together of Bollywood and South Superstars is also an attraction. Let me tell you, Bahubali 2 directed by Rajamouli had collected up to 511 crores in Hindi.
Radheshyam
Release date – 14 January 2022
This sci-fi romantic drama starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is gaining a lot of buzz. The director of the film is Radha Krishna Kumar. Apart from Telugu, it will be released in Hindi language only.
Since it is Prabhas’s pan-India film, it is expected to open bigger in Hindi market as well. After that, the collection of the film will depend on its content.
Prithviraj
Release date – 21 January 2022
Aditya Chopra is producing this film directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in the lead roles.
Big weekend collection is expected from Akshay Kumar’s films .. Also this film will also get the benefit of Republic Day holidays.
depths
Release date- 25 January 2022
This Shakun Batra film is releasing on Amazon Prime Video. Therefore, its box office cannot be discussed. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karva in lead roles. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in central roles.
The Kashmir Files
Release date – 26 January 2022
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s much-loved film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, which is based on video interviews of Kashmiri Pandit community’s first generation victims of the Kashmir genocide. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Actors like Sumbali and Chinmoy Mandlekar are in the lead roles.
The director’s previous film ‘The Tashkent Files’ was very much talked about, so there are high expectations from this film regarding the content.
attack
Release date – 28 January 2022
Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film stars John Abraham, Jacqueline and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The craze of the film is quite average at the moment.. But if it is a solo release, then the average opening can be expected.
