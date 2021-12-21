RRR, Radhe Shyam to Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj- Upcoming movies in January 2022, box office to shatter records | From Rajamouli’s RRR to Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj – these 6 films will have a box office blast in January 2022

RRR

Release date- 7 January 2022

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Ramcharan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film has been well received by the audience. This is Rajamouli’s next film after Bahubali, so the craze for the film is at its peak.

The film is expected to have a bumper opening. Rajamouli’s films have a different level of craze.. which is being seen for RRR. Also the coming together of Bollywood and South Superstars is also an attraction. Let me tell you, Bahubali 2 directed by Rajamouli had collected up to 511 crores in Hindi.

Radheshyam

Release date – 14 January 2022

This sci-fi romantic drama starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is gaining a lot of buzz. The director of the film is Radha Krishna Kumar. Apart from Telugu, it will be released in Hindi language only.

Since it is Prabhas’s pan-India film, it is expected to open bigger in Hindi market as well. After that, the collection of the film will depend on its content.

Prithviraj

Release date – 21 January 2022

Aditya Chopra is producing this film directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in the lead roles.

Big weekend collection is expected from Akshay Kumar’s films .. Also this film will also get the benefit of Republic Day holidays.

