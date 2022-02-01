Entertainment

RRR release date changed for the seventh time, leaves Akshay Kumar alone

RRR release date changed for the seventh time, leaves Akshay Kumar alone
RRR release date changed for the seventh time, leaves Akshay Kumar alone | Release date of SS Rajamouli’s RRR changed for the seventh time

RRR release date changed for the seventh time, leaves Akshay Kumar alone | Release date of SS Rajamouli’s RRR changed for the seventh time

SS Rajamouli’s much awaited film RRR is being awaited for a long time but due to Corona, the release date of this film is being changed time and again. And now for the seventh time the release date of the film has changed, with which the final release date of the film has come out. This film of Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR is releasing in theaters on 25 March.

It is worth noting that SS Rajamouli’s film was earlier releasing with Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey and on the occasion of Holi on March 18, both the films were going to clash at the box office.

It was believed that Akshay Kumar and Ram Charan Teja – Jr NTR together could have given the biggest Holi to the box office, but still this clash would have affected both the films a lot. At the same time, Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer of Akshay Kumar’s film Bachchan Pandey, had promised that he would definitely knock in theaters on Holi.

In such a situation, the team of SS Rajamouli decided that it would be better not to do this clash. In such a situation, now a week after the release of Bachchan Pandey on March 18, the release of RRR has been fixed on March 25.

There could have been a clash on Eid too

There could have been a clash on Eid too

The team of RRR had decided that if the theaters do not open completely till Holi, then RRR will be released on Eid. On the occasion of Eid, RRR had to clash with Ajay Devgn – Amitabh Bachchan’s Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2. In any case, the box office is not ready for Triple Clash at the moment. On the other hand, Ajay Devgan will also be seen in a strong cameo in RRR. In such a situation, Rajamouli was in no mood to clash with Ajay Devgan’s film.

A lot of damage has already been done

A lot of damage has already been done

Significantly, RRR has been waiting for its release for a long time. Earlier this film was scheduled to release on January 7 and its advance booking was also opened about 15 days in advance. Overseas too, the film’s tickets were sold well and the film had earned crores from advance booking itself. In such a situation, the team has already suffered a lot due to the postponement of the film. With such a huge clash once again no one wanted to suffer any loss.

Ajay Devgan and Alia clash

Ajay Devgan and Alia clash

The beginning of the year 2022 was going to be a bang for cinema. While the audience was very excited about the release of RRR on 7 January, both the cinema and the box office were eagerly waiting for this film of Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR. Sanjay Leela due to the release date of 7 January of RRR Bhansali had to postpone the release date of his film Gangubai Kathiawadi as no one wanted to face RRR. Interestingly, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt were seen in both Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR.

Dussehra clash

Dussehra clash

Interestingly, earlier on Dussehra, RRR was going to clash with Ajay Devgan’s Maidan. RRR’s film, being made at a cost of around Rs 400 crore, will be the most expensive film in India. The film will also be released on a large scale in overseas. Let us tell you, Rajamouli’s previous film Bahubali had earned more than 1000 crores in overseas. Earlier there were reports that Ajay Devgan will be seen in the role of Ram Charan Teja’s father in the film but then there were reports that he will be playing the role of a freedom fighter in the film.

Sita Alia of Ram Charan

Sita Alia of Ram Charan

Ajay Devgan has a very strong cameo in the film. On working with Ajay, SS Rajamouli said, “Ajay Devgan’s character is very important for the film. I needed an actor from ‘RRR’ who had honesty and integrity in his face and every word. Loyalty is reflected in which the whole country can believe what he says or does.” On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will be seen opposite Ram Charan Teja in RRR. He has a cameo in the film. Alia Bhatt has already said that working with Rajamouli is like a dream for her. Alia Bhatt is to get guest star credit in this SS Rajamouli film. This will be Alia Bhatt’s first step towards the industry of South.

Watch RRR on 25 March

Watch RRR on 25 March

This period film of SS Rajamouli is more than 3 hours. Runtime of the movie is 186.54 minutes. That is about 3 hours and seven minutes. Now it has to be seen how big this film, which is releasing on March 25, makes a big bang in theatres. While the trailer of RRR was very much liked by the fans, the songs of the film are already making a splash.

english summary

RRR release date changed for the seventh time. SS Rajamouli’s RRR was all set to clash with either Akshay Kumar’s Holi release Bachchan Pandey or Ajay Devgn’s Eid release Runway 34.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 9:29 [IST]

