RRR release date changed for the seventh time, leaves Akshay Kumar alone | Release date of SS Rajamouli’s RRR changed for the seventh time

News oi – Trisha Gaur

SS Rajamouli’s much awaited film RRR is being awaited for a long time but due to Corona, the release date of this film is being changed time and again. And now for the seventh time the release date of the film has changed, with which the final release date of the film has come out. This film of Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR is releasing in theaters on 25 March.

It is worth noting that SS Rajamouli’s film was earlier releasing with Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey and on the occasion of Holi on March 18, both the films were going to clash at the box office.

It was believed that Akshay Kumar and Ram Charan Teja – Jr NTR together could have given the biggest Holi to the box office, but still this clash would have affected both the films a lot. At the same time, Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer of Akshay Kumar’s film Bachchan Pandey, had promised that he would definitely knock in theaters on Holi.

In such a situation, the team of SS Rajamouli decided that it would be better not to do this clash. In such a situation, now a week after the release of Bachchan Pandey on March 18, the release of RRR has been fixed on March 25.