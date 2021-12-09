RRR runtime SS Rajamouli delivers one of the longest films in history | Hindi movies with longest runtime | longest hindi movies in history

gangs of wasseypur

The runtime of Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur was 5 hours and 9 minutes. Anurag Kashyap had to release this film in two parts. But this film became one of the best films in the history of cinema.

LOC Kargil

JP Dutta’s film LOC Kargil released in 2003 had a run time of 4 hours and 34 minutes. This was the reason that the film flopped badly at the box office. Because people could not just sit and watch the war for 4.30 hours.

blood character

In 2010, Vivek Oberoi starrer Ram Gopal Varma’s film Rakt Charitra was 4 hours and 4 minutes long. This film also did not show much performance at the box office.

My name is Joker

Raj Kapoor’s historical film Mera Naam Joker was also 4 hours and 4 minutes long. No one could believe that this film flopped so badly. The film became a hit after its release on TV.

Tamas

Om Puri starrer Tamas was longer than these films. The film, which came in 1988, had to be released on TV. It was directed by Govind Nihalani.

swades

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Ashutosh Gowariker’s film Swades was a 3.30 hour long film. Although it was appreciated by the critics but the film was a flop at the box office. Everyone called this film a slow film.

merchant

The runtime of Rajkumar and Dilip Kumar starrer historical film Saudagar was 3.31 hours. The film made a place in the hearts of the fans and its song Tamarind Ka Buta was so famous that it went on everyone’s tongue.

Jodha Akbar

Runtime of Jodha Akbar was 3.33 hours. This film starring Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan was very much liked by the audience. The film was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

love

Aditya Chopra’s multistarrer film Mohabbatein had a run time of 3.22 hours. It took so long to connect 3 love stories with the romance of Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai.

Salute to love

Nikkhil Advani’s Salaam-e-Ishq weaved six love stories into one thread and took 3 hours and 36 minutes for it.

We are together

Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain weaves together the story of a family of four for which they took 3 hours 48 minutes from the audience.

narasimha

The runtime of Urmila Matondkar’s debut film Narasimha was 3 hours 34 minutes. This film was directed by N Chandra.

Happiness some time, sorrow another time

The run time of Karan Johar’s film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was 3 hours 30 minutes. The film was very much liked by the audience and especially the NRI audience.

Tax

Aamir Khan’s Ashutosh Gowariker film Lagaan was 3 hours 44 minutes long. The film reached the Oscars.

Bose the Forgotten Hero

Sachin Khedekar appeared in the role of Netaji in this film based on the life of Subhash Chandra Bose. The run time of the film was 3 hours 42 minutes.

