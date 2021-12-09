RRR runtime SS Rajamouli delivers one of the longest films in history | Hindi movies with longest runtime | longest hindi movies in history
gangs of wasseypur
The runtime of Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur was 5 hours and 9 minutes. Anurag Kashyap had to release this film in two parts. But this film became one of the best films in the history of cinema.
LOC Kargil
JP Dutta’s film LOC Kargil released in 2003 had a run time of 4 hours and 34 minutes. This was the reason that the film flopped badly at the box office. Because people could not just sit and watch the war for 4.30 hours.
blood character
In 2010, Vivek Oberoi starrer Ram Gopal Varma’s film Rakt Charitra was 4 hours and 4 minutes long. This film also did not show much performance at the box office.
My name is Joker
Raj Kapoor’s historical film Mera Naam Joker was also 4 hours and 4 minutes long. No one could believe that this film flopped so badly. The film became a hit after its release on TV.
Tamas
Om Puri starrer Tamas was longer than these films. The film, which came in 1988, had to be released on TV. It was directed by Govind Nihalani.
swades
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Ashutosh Gowariker’s film Swades was a 3.30 hour long film. Although it was appreciated by the critics but the film was a flop at the box office. Everyone called this film a slow film.
merchant
The runtime of Rajkumar and Dilip Kumar starrer historical film Saudagar was 3.31 hours. The film made a place in the hearts of the fans and its song Tamarind Ka Buta was so famous that it went on everyone’s tongue.
Jodha Akbar
Runtime of Jodha Akbar was 3.33 hours. This film starring Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan was very much liked by the audience. The film was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.
love
Aditya Chopra’s multistarrer film Mohabbatein had a run time of 3.22 hours. It took so long to connect 3 love stories with the romance of Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai.
Salute to love
Nikkhil Advani’s Salaam-e-Ishq weaved six love stories into one thread and took 3 hours and 36 minutes for it.
We are together
Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain weaves together the story of a family of four for which they took 3 hours 48 minutes from the audience.
narasimha
The runtime of Urmila Matondkar’s debut film Narasimha was 3 hours 34 minutes. This film was directed by N Chandra.
Happiness some time, sorrow another time
The run time of Karan Johar’s film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was 3 hours 30 minutes. The film was very much liked by the audience and especially the NRI audience.
Tax
Aamir Khan’s Ashutosh Gowariker film Lagaan was 3 hours 44 minutes long. The film reached the Oscars.
Bose the Forgotten Hero
Sachin Khedekar appeared in the role of Netaji in this film based on the life of Subhash Chandra Bose. The run time of the film was 3 hours 42 minutes.
Blood Sweat
This 1977 film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna and Rekha in the lead roles. The film was remade in 1989 in Tamil with Rajinikanth titled Siva. The run time of the film was 3 hours 30 minutes.
Dangerous
Sanjay Dutt’s film Dangerous was 3 hours 42 minutes long. The film was directed by Bharat Rangachari.
never say Goodbye
Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna was directed by Karan Johar. The runtime of the film was 3 hours 35 minutes.
confluence
Sangam was directed by Raj Kapoor. The run time of the film was 3 hours 58 minutes.
Inder Sabha
Agha Hasam Amanat’s film Inder Sabha was 3 hours 31 minutes long. The film was an Urdu drama which was converted into a film.
