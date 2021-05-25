RRR star Jr. NTR shares his latest HEALTH UPDATE after testing positive for COVID-19; have we finally got some good news?

RRR star Jr. NTR shares his latest HEALTH UPDATE after testing positive for COVID-19; have we finally got some good information?





Jr. NTR had examined positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and was recuperating at dwelling, underneath quarantine, by stringently following the recommendation of his docs. He had additionally requested his followers to not fear, stating that he was doing fantastic regardless of being contaminated. Nicely, in these bleak instances, here is some terrific information for all of the followers of the famous person, who had been hoping and praying for his fast and speedy restoration. The RRR actor has declared himself COVID-19 damaging, at this time, twenty fifth Could, sharing the good information on his social media deal with. Additionally Learn – After RRR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt to reunite for THIS pan-India mission?

Taking to his official Twitter account to make the heartening announcement, Jr. NTR wrote: “Glad to state that I’ve examined damaging for Covid 19. Thanks everybody for all the needs I would wish to take this chance to thank my docs -Dr Praveen Kulkarni & my cousin Dr. Veeru from KIMS Hospitals,in addition to Tenet Diagnostics. Their glorious care helped me so much.” Try his tweet beneath: Additionally Learn – South Information Weekly Rewind: Jr NTR dominates headlines; fascinating updates about Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun’s movies seize consideration

In one other adjoining tweet, he added, “Covid 19 must be taken very significantly. However it’s also a illness that may be overwhelmed with good care and a positive way of thinking. Your will energy is your greatest weapon on this combat. Keep robust. Don’t panic. Put on a masks. Keep at dwelling.” Learn it right here… Additionally Learn – Digital rights of SS Rajamouli’s RRR bought for a whopping Rs 325 crore

Hope we all hearken to his recommendation, and keep dwelling, keep protected and put on a masks solely we completely have to enterprise outdoor.

