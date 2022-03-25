Entertainment

RRR twitter review Audiences give SS Rajamouli film 5 stars | RRR Twitter Review – Read how the audience liked Rajamouli’s film

2 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
RRR twitter review Audiences give SS Rajamouli film 5 stars | RRR Twitter Review – Read how the audience liked Rajamouli’s film
Written by admin
RRR twitter review Audiences give SS Rajamouli film 5 stars | RRR Twitter Review – Read how the audience liked Rajamouli’s film

RRR twitter review Audiences give SS Rajamouli film 5 stars | RRR Twitter Review – Read how the audience liked Rajamouli’s film

This movie is sure blockbuster

This movie is a sure blockbuster

The handle xO’s Reviews tweeted – Watching RRR was a wonderful experience. This movie is sure blockbuster. Whatever fans want to see it, the bonding of Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja will be called the best couple on screen till date. The love and pain they see for each other on screen touches your heart. I had tears in my eyes many times. 4 stars for this movie for me.

aashkey wrote – Uff, RRR, SS is proof of Rajamouli being the best. Superb story, even more spectacular acting, every single scene is magical and makes a complete film without any flaws.

Hindi audience may be shocked

Hindi audience may be shocked

inayath 7771 wrote – Words will fall short to tell about this beautiful film. full of emotions. In the first half, there is only laughter. I had bought a ticket of Rs.800 for this film and all the money was recovered in the first half itself.

However, calling the film not good, a handle named Pushpa The Rule tweeted – This film disappoints badly. The second half is going to spoil the mood. RRR will not be able to work any magic in Hindi. The people of North India will not be able to connect with this film. Rajamouli has made a B grade film. Both the actors are not able to show amazing on screen.

We are in the era of Rajamouli, proud

We are in the era of Rajamouli, proud

READ Also  priyanka chopra enjoys wimbledon match with natasha poonawalla

Raising curiosity about the film, _anandd tweeted – A scene in the second half of the film will blow your senses. Greetings with folded hands to Rajamouli. From today onwards I am a fan of Tiger with the performance that Jr NTR has shown. A Twitter handle named SAM has announced that it will become the biggest film of the Telugu film industry. Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR have given the best films of their career. Also, I am proud that I am in that era where Rajamouli’s films are made.

super bang interval

super bang interval

bulla memes tweeted – Today RRR Dekhee, Amazed by the talent of Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja. Rajamouli’s screenplay and direction are excellent. Gorgeous film with captivating storyline and magical visuals. It’s a different level. It is very important to see in the theatre. manofmasses12 tweeted – Intro – Fantastic. First half – Very emotional. Interval – break it completely. Second half – gorgeous view.

Intro shot will be recorded in history

Intro shot will be recorded in history

A Twitter handle named The Panipuri wrote – The way this film has kept the intro scenes of Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR, they will probably be called the best intro shot in the history of cinema.

10 times better than bahubali

10 times better than bahubali

A Twitter handle named Prativa Padhi wrote – I have seen the Hindi premiere of the film and it is excellent. You guys will not be ready for this film, you will not be able to imagine the level that Rajamouli has created with this film. This is a masterpiece. 10 times better than Bahubali.

READ Also  MMS leak scandal fame Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu sexy new video viral. Bhojpuri actress Trishakar Majhu's new video viral after MMS leak
-->
Salute to Ram Charan

Salute to Ram Charan

A Twitter handle named SufidulQuerist shared a picture of Ram Charan Teja from the film and wrote – This person is an actor of divine level. You have to prepare yourself for this.

just one word - excellent

just one word – excellent

Mohammad Inayat wrote – While typing this my hands are trembling, the film makes you so emotional. Jr NTR is the star of this film. Indian cinema has never seen such intense action. At the same time, a viewer from USA wrote – In the first thirty minutes, this film blows your senses. Excellent.

Rajamouli is a legend

Rajamouli is a legend

A Twitter handle named AamirsABCD gave 4.5 stars to the film and half a star only for Jr NTR. I didn’t expect Ram Charan Teja to look so great in this film. Fell in love with him. The first half progresses so well, followed by a blistering interval and an even grander climax. Rajamouli is a legend.

very important film

very important film

Mohammed Shaveez wrote – I have never seen such a great start to any film. Only SS Rajamouli can do this. I have never seen people standing and applauding for a film at intervals. This film is great from the very first scene and keeps you thrilled till the last scene. Lots of whistling scenes.

#RRR #twitter #review #Audiences #give #Rajamouli #film #stars #RRR #Twitter #Review #Read #audience #Rajamoulis #film

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Anupama: Mukku wants to shift to Mumbai with Vanraj, Kavya's anger will erupt

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment