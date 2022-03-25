RRR twitter review Audiences give SS Rajamouli film 5 stars | RRR Twitter Review – Read how the audience liked Rajamouli’s film

This movie is a sure blockbuster

The handle xO’s Reviews tweeted – Watching RRR was a wonderful experience. This movie is sure blockbuster. Whatever fans want to see it, the bonding of Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja will be called the best couple on screen till date. The love and pain they see for each other on screen touches your heart. I had tears in my eyes many times. 4 stars for this movie for me.

aashkey wrote – Uff, RRR, SS is proof of Rajamouli being the best. Superb story, even more spectacular acting, every single scene is magical and makes a complete film without any flaws.

Hindi audience may be shocked

inayath 7771 wrote – Words will fall short to tell about this beautiful film. full of emotions. In the first half, there is only laughter. I had bought a ticket of Rs.800 for this film and all the money was recovered in the first half itself.

However, calling the film not good, a handle named Pushpa The Rule tweeted – This film disappoints badly. The second half is going to spoil the mood. RRR will not be able to work any magic in Hindi. The people of North India will not be able to connect with this film. Rajamouli has made a B grade film. Both the actors are not able to show amazing on screen.

We are in the era of Rajamouli, proud

Raising curiosity about the film, _anandd tweeted – A scene in the second half of the film will blow your senses. Greetings with folded hands to Rajamouli. From today onwards I am a fan of Tiger with the performance that Jr NTR has shown. A Twitter handle named SAM has announced that it will become the biggest film of the Telugu film industry. Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR have given the best films of their career. Also, I am proud that I am in that era where Rajamouli’s films are made.

super bang interval

bulla memes tweeted – Today RRR Dekhee, Amazed by the talent of Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja. Rajamouli’s screenplay and direction are excellent. Gorgeous film with captivating storyline and magical visuals. It’s a different level. It is very important to see in the theatre. manofmasses12 tweeted – Intro – Fantastic. First half – Very emotional. Interval – break it completely. Second half – gorgeous view.

Intro shot will be recorded in history

A Twitter handle named The Panipuri wrote – The way this film has kept the intro scenes of Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR, they will probably be called the best intro shot in the history of cinema.

10 times better than bahubali

A Twitter handle named Prativa Padhi wrote – I have seen the Hindi premiere of the film and it is excellent. You guys will not be ready for this film, you will not be able to imagine the level that Rajamouli has created with this film. This is a masterpiece. 10 times better than Bahubali.

