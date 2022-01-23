RRR Vs Runway 34 Vs Heropanti 2 eid Box office: will ajay devgn win the triple clash | RRR Vs Runway 34 Vs Heropanti Eid Box Office Clash

(34) Vs Runway 34 Vs Heropanti 2 eid Box workplace: will ajay devgn win the triple clash | (34) Vs Runway 34 Vs Heropanti Eid Box Office Clash

Roti Vs Roti, Fabric and Home vs Anonymous

Three superstars have been nose to nose – Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Manoj Kumar. Apparently, two of Amitabh Bachchan’s movies clashed – Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and the third movie was Nameless.

Winner – Roti Fabric Aur Makaan

This movie of Manoj Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan was the highest grossing movie of that 12 months. Rajesh Khanna’s roti additionally did good enterprise whereas Amitabh Bachchan’s title flopped. This was the greatest clash of 1974.

Prison Vs Bustle Vs Terror Solely Terror

Manisha Koirala and Nagarjuna’s Prison was a dubbed movie. And it did most of the earnings in the South itself. It was the 1995 match between Ajay Devgan’s hustle and Aamir Khan’s terror itself.

Ajay Devgan’s victory

It’s apparent that Ajay Devgan needed to win. Each felony and terrorist had earned nearly the similar quantity. So now after 27 years, will Ajay Devgn have the ability to repeat historical past and beat the field workplace in a clash of three movies?

Mela Vs Bulandi Vs Shankar Shambhu

Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna’s honest was extensively publicized, whereas on the different hand, Anil Kapoor’s peak was additionally in the information. It was the passing time of Shankar Shambhu, Vinod Khanna.

Winner – Aamir Khan

Regardless of being a nasty flop, Mela earned much more than the different two movies. Nevertheless, Bulandi was additionally one in all the most cherished movies of 2000.

Blue Vs All The Finest Vs Foremost Aur Mrs Khanna

The largest clash of 2005 was the on-screen clash of Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan and Salman Khan. Apparently, two of Sanjay Dutt’s movies clashed – Blue and All the Finest.

Winner – Akshay Kumar

Despite the fact that Blue was a flop movie, it did greater than Ajay Devgan’s All the Finest. Though the viewers favored all the finest.

Aap Ka Suroor Vs Apne Vs Awarapan

The three movies clashed at the field workplace in 2007. Emraan Hashmi had develop into the new celebrity, whereas Himesh Reshammiya’s debut was talking loudly to everybody. However the three Deols have been coming collectively for the first time.

winner – your

The Deol household was the winner of this clash. The movie was nicely obtained and Himesh Reshammiya’s music in the movie was additionally extremely appreciated.

