RRR worldwide box office crosses 1000 crore, third Indian film | RRR Worldwide Box Office reaches 1000 crores
Hindi earning
RRR has earned a total of 221 crores at the Hindi box office. Along with this, the next target of the film is Shahrukh Khan’s Chennai Express which earned 217 crores and then Salman Khan’s Kick which earned 231 crores. It remains to be seen whether RRR, before Eid, can touch the 250 crore mark at the Hindi box office.
Records were broken on the weekend itself
The film broke many records on its release weekend itself. But the biggest record the film has been able to break is Bahubali 2’s Worldwide Weekend Earning Record. RRR’s Weekend Worldwide Box Office surpasses Baahubali. The film had earned more than 500 crores on the weekend.
Opening above 100 crores
However, it is now believed that RRR’s lifetime collection will not leave behind Baahubali 2’s nearly 1800 crores worldwide box office. But with RRR and Bahubali, Rajamouli has become India’s biggest director. Rajamouli is the only director whose two films have given openings above 100 crores.
RR’s profit
R R R Overseas has released in around 6000 screens. Tickets for the film are being sold very expensive but people are ready to spend so much to watch this film. In America, the film has made a unique record in itself, opening about 42 crores. RRR is a 400 crore film. At the same time, the film has now started earning profit.
The record was broken with the opening
Significantly, RRR broke all records at the global box office with the opening. RRR gave a worldwide opening of 223 crores. On the second day, the film earned a total of 350 crores, increasing this figure by 127 crores.
Will you be a step away?
Not only Rajamouli with RRR, Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja’s bonding is also being liked by the people. That’s why people think it is 10 times better film than Bahubali 2. Now it remains to be seen whether the film breaks the lifetime record of Bahubali or remains a step away from it.
