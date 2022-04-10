RRR worldwide box office crosses 1000 crore, third Indian film | RRR Worldwide Box Office reaches 1000 crores

Hindi earning

RRR has earned a total of 221 crores at the Hindi box office. Along with this, the next target of the film is Shahrukh Khan’s Chennai Express which earned 217 crores and then Salman Khan’s Kick which earned 231 crores. It remains to be seen whether RRR, before Eid, can touch the 250 crore mark at the Hindi box office.

Records were broken on the weekend itself

The film broke many records on its release weekend itself. But the biggest record the film has been able to break is Bahubali 2’s Worldwide Weekend Earning Record. RRR’s Weekend Worldwide Box Office surpasses Baahubali. The film had earned more than 500 crores on the weekend.

Opening above 100 crores

However, it is now believed that RRR’s lifetime collection will not leave behind Baahubali 2’s nearly 1800 crores worldwide box office. But with RRR and Bahubali, Rajamouli has become India’s biggest director. Rajamouli is the only director whose two films have given openings above 100 crores.

RR’s profit

R R R Overseas has released in around 6000 screens. Tickets for the film are being sold very expensive but people are ready to spend so much to watch this film. In America, the film has made a unique record in itself, opening about 42 crores. RRR is a 400 crore film. At the same time, the film has now started earning profit.

READ Also Mirzapur Beena Tripathi aka Rasika Dugal Shares BTS Still, Isha Talwar Calls Her Sasu ma in Comments

-->