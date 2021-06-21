RRVPN Recruitment 2021 For1295 Post Last Day To Apply

RRVPN Recruitment 2021: Notification for recruitment to 1295 posts was released in Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Nigam Limited, on which the last date to apply has been fixed as 21 June 2021.

RVUNL Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasar Nigam Limited had invited applications to fill 1295 vacancies in five power companies of the state. On which the last date to apply has been fixed as 21 June 2021. Today is the last chance for the candidates who have not applied for these posts. They can apply as soon as possible by visiting the official website of Rajasthan Electricity Department.

Under the notification issued, Rajasthan Electricity Companies are to be appointed on the posts of Assistant Personal Officer, Junior Legal Officer, Junior Accountant, Stenographer, Junior Assistant / Commercial Assistant-II. The process of applying for these posts was started from 7 June 2021.

Important Dates

Start of application 7th June 2021

Last date of application 21 June 2021

Educational Qualification and Eligibility The educational qualification and age limit has been set separately for all the posts. For all the information related to the educational qualification and eligibility according to the posts, read the detailed notification.