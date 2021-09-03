Rs 200 for Aadhar card: Aadhar card center video goes viral: Video of Aadhar card center went viral in Bhind, video said while giving bribe to Bhopal, video sent to collector: Give video to collector, I have come to Bhopal from Bhind after taking bribe. .. Your Aadhar card will not be generated

Highlights Video of Aadhar card center operator in Bhind district went viral on social media

In the viral video, the Center operator is demanding Rs 200 to correct the name in the Aadhaar card.

If the person refuses to give in, he says the video will not be made yours.

He said, “I have taken the tender of the center for six lakhs. I give bribe to everyone.”

Bhind

A video of an Aadhar card center operator in Bhind district has gone viral on social media (Bhind video goes viral). In the viral video, he is demanding Rs 200 to make an Aadhaar card. He refused to make it after the person who had gone for support refused to pay two hundred rupees. In the meantime, the young man started making videos. The Aadhaar card operator said, nothing like that will happen, go and give it to the video collector. I bribe people from Bhind to Bhopal.

In fact, the base center is charging ₹ 200 for a name change, while the government charges ₹ 50 for repairs. When a person objected to this, the person present at the Aadhaar center abused him. He made it clear that he had submitted a tender for, 600,000. Bhind has to be paid from Bhind to Bhopal. Collectors will do nothing for us. Collectors do not pay us salaries.

The whole thing is Thursday. On Thursday, Kishan Singh, a resident of Chasad, went to the Aadhar center run by the Agriculture Department office at Bhind Fort to correct the name of his 12-year-old son in the Aadhar card. Here Kishan Singh paid for the repair of the Aadhaar, after which the person present at the Aadhaar center demanded ₹ 200. Kishan Singh said the government sets a fee of only ₹ 50. The young man got angry and told Kishan Singh harshly.

When Kishan Singh recorded his rudeness in his mobile, the young man said that he had brought a tender of Rs 600,000. We bribe everyone from Bhind to Bhopal, the collector will not do anything bad for us. Collectors do not pay us salaries. The video is going hugely viral on social media, but the special thing is that to date no action has been taken by the administrative authorities on this basis.