Rs 36 Thousand Pension Will Be Available In Just 55 Rupees, Register From Here

Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana is for workers, laborers and workers. Workers can be free from the worry of their old age by investing only Rs 55 in this scheme monthly.

New Delhi. The biggest concern of workers in the unorganized sector is the security of old age. But now they don’t have to worry too much about it. Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana can prove to be a thing of work for workers, laborers and workers. This scheme is for street vendors, rickshaw pullers, construction workers and people associated with the unorganized sector engaged in similar works. Workers can be free from the worry of their old age by investing only Rs 55 in this scheme monthly.

will get pension of 36 thousand years

If a worker starts this scheme from the age of 18, then he will have to deposit only 55 rupees every month. The person who starts this scheme from the age of 40 will have to deposit Rs 200 every month. The workers involved in this scheme will start getting pension as soon as they complete 60 years of age. After 60 years, you will get a pension of 3 thousand rupees per month i.e. 36 thousand rupees per year.

Register here

To join the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, workers will have to get registered in the Common Service Center (CSC). Government of India has created web portal for the scheme. Workers can register on the portal in the CSC center. All the information online through these centers will go to the Government of India. The person applying must have a savings bank account and Aadhar card. The age of the person should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years. For registration, workers will have to provide their Aadhaar card, savings or Jan Dhan bank account passbook, mobile number. Apart from this, consent will have to be given which will also have to be given in the bank branch where the worker will have a bank account, only then money will be deducted from his bank account for pension.

Unorganized sector workers can avail benefits

Under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Pension Scheme, any unorganized sector worker whose age is less than 40 years and is not taking advantage of any government scheme, they can take advantage of it. The monthly income of the person applying for this scheme should be less than 15 thousand rupees. The government has made LIC, EPFO, the office of the Labor Department, a labor facility center for the scheme. By visiting these offices, workers can get information about the scheme. The government has issued toll free number 18002676888 for the scheme. Information about the scheme can also be obtained from this number.

