Rs 6 crore for gold medalist Manish Narwal: Haryana government announces Rs 6 crore prize for gold medalist Manish Narwal; Haryana government announces Rs 4 crore prize for silver medalist Singraj Adhana; Tokyo Paralympics: Haryana govt to give Rs 6 crore to Golden Boy Manish Narwal, Silver winner Singraj to get Rs 4 crore

The Haryana government has announced prizes for gold medalist shooter Manish Narwal and silver medalist Sinharaj Adana at the Tokyo Olympics. She will give Rs 6 crore to Golden Boy Manish and Rs 4 crore to Singraj Adana. Apart from this, both the shooters will also be given government jobs.

Manish Narwal won India’s third gold medal in the Paralympic Games while Sinharaj Adana won a silver medal in the P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1. The 19-year-old Narwal set a Paralympic record with 218.2 points. On the other hand, Adana, who won bronze on Tuesday in the P1 men’s S-meter air pistol SH1 event, won the silver medal with 216.7 points.



Sergei Malishev of the Russian Olympic Committee won the bronze medal with 196.8 points. Earlier in the qualifying round, Adana was fourth with 536 points and Narwal was seventh with 533 points. India’s skies could not reach the final after finishing 27th.

In this class, shooters only hold a pistol in one hand because they have a deformity in one arm or leg due to a spinal cord injury or amputation. Some shooters aim while standing and some while sitting.