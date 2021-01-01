Rs 7000 discount on Samsung phone Samsung galaxy z fold 3: Rs 7000 discount! Thousands of benefits on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, see full details of offers

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 were launched in India last month. In India, the Galaxy Zold 3 starts at Rs 1,49,999. If you are thinking of getting this smartphone then this is a great opportunity. The phone can be availed from Samsung’s website with cashback up to Rs 7,000. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the company’s first phone to support the S Pen.Serious injuries due to phone blast! The brand new OnePlus Nord 2 exploded like a 5G bomb, the whole story, learn the user’s word of mouthThe 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is priced at Rs 1,49,999. The 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option comes in at Rs 1,57,999. The phone is available in Phantom Black and Phantom Green.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 can be purchased for savings on Samsung’s website with great offers. 7000 instant cashback will be available on Samsung’s website if the phone is taken with HDFC Bank card. In addition, an additional benefit of Rs 7000 will also be available under the exchange offer. Apart from this, 18 per cent benefit will also be available on getting GST currency. The phone can also be taken on no-cost EMI for 18 months. An additional Rs 2,000 will be available for the first time purchase from the Samsung Shop app.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Details

Speaking of features, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 7.6-inch primary dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display. Which has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This phone has a 6.2-inch HD + Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 5nm octa-core processor and 12GB of RAM. Storage is 256GB which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card.

Speaking of the camera, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a triple rear camera setup that comes with a 12-megapixel primary sensor. In addition, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and 12-megapixel telephoto lens is provided. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also has a 10 megapixel front camera. The phone also has an under display camera above the folding screen. This camera comes with 4 megapixel resolution.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 4400mAh dual cell battery that supports wireless and wired charging. The battery also supports reverse wireless charging. For connectivity, this phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and USB Type-C port. The fingerprint sensor is available on the side of the phone. Samsung has also given S Pen support with the Galaxy Z Fold 3.