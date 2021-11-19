RSA is available with Jawa bikes like Royal Enfield, Know what are the things covered under it? Jawa Motorcycles also offers Road Side Assistance like Royal Enfield, Know what are the benefits – Available with Jawa bikes like Royal Enfield Know what is RSA, what are the things covered under it?

Like Royal Enfield, Jawa Motorcycles also offers Road Side Assistance. Under this program, you get help in difficult situations. Especially when you are on the highway, difficult roads or anywhere else and at the same time suddenly your bike breaks down. During this, RSA is of great use and help is provided by the company.

Jawa claims that there are many benefits under its RSA. For example, a customer can get his motorcycle fixed ‘on the dot’ and ‘on the spot’. According to the company’s website, service is provided under this program to 950 locations spread across the country. This service can be availed on any day and at any time of the year. The user can seek help by calling the toll free number with coverage up to 100 km from the nearest dealership.

The price of RSA program starts from Rs.1050. However, the coverage area under the Basic Program is only up to 100 kms. That is, in this plan, you will get help in this scope. Apart from tolly free access, the basic program also offers benefits such as roadside repair, petrol assistance, safe carriage of bike to Jawa Workshop, lost key, Hydra/crane service, taxi benefit, urgent message relay and medical coordination.