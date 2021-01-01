RSMSSB Admit Card 2021: RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Admit Card 2021 Out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the examination for the posts of Agriculture Supervisor on its official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download the RSMSSB Admit Card from the official website of SSO at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Exam will be held on 18th September 2021 from 10 AM to 12 Noon. The candidates appearing for this exam should reach the center at least one and a half hour before the exam and follow all the COVID-19 guidelines at the center. Candidates should also carry their RSMSSB Krishi Parvekshak Admit Card along with one ID proof like Voter ID, Aadhar Card, Passport, Driving License, latest color photograph and a blue pen etc. No other material is allowed to be carried in the examination centre. The board has also issued a notice in this regard on the official website. Candidates must read the notice before participating in the exam.

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Admit Card: Candidates can apply in this way

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of SSO at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in by entering the requested information.

Step 3: Candidates will now have their admit card in front of them.

Step 4: Download the candidates admit card and take a print out of it.

Entry to the exam center will not be allowed without the admit card. This exam will consist of 100 multiple choice questions in 5 parts. The exam is of total 300 marks and candidates will be given 2 hours in the exam. There will be negative marking of 1/3 mark for each wrong answer. RSMSSB is conducting the exam to fill up 2254 vacancies in Non TSP and TSP areas. In this exam, 15 questions from General Hindi will be asked which will be of 45 marks. There will be 25 questions from GK, History and Culture of Rajasthan carrying 75 marks. For complete details of the questions, candidates see the official notification.

