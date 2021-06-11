RSMSSB ECG Technician DV Date 2021 Announced for Absentees @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Details Here

RSMSSB ECG Technician DV Dates out for absentees at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Test ECG Technician Consequence 2020 PDF and different updates right here.

RSMSSB 2021 ECG Technician DV Dates: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Providers Choice Board (RSMSSB/ RSSB) has introduced the doc dates for recruitment to the put up of ECG Technician towards the commercial quantity 03/2020. All those that had been earlier not capable of seem for the paperwork can now attend the doc verification for RSMSSB ECG Technician 2021. The schedule for the identical immediately has been uploaded at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Based on the discover, The doc verification is scheduled to be held from 21 to 23 June 2021 on the varied examination centre. The roll quantity sensible RSMSSB ECG Technician DV 2021 Schedule has been uploaded on the official web site. The candidates showing for doc verification are required to submit an RTPCR report of COVID-19 on the examination recruitment centre.

All candidates are suggested to hold all required paperwork together with the admit card on the date of doc verification. The candidates are additionally required to deliver two copies of an software type together with an Rs. 100/- Indian Postal Order, Rajasthan Choice Board, Jaipur. The candidates are suggested to deliver all unique paperwork on the day of doc verification.

The doc verification is to be held at Rajasthan Workers Choice Board, State Institute of Agriculture Administration Premises, Durgapura, Jaipur-302018 together with the paperwork. The candidates can test Roll Quantity Clever RSMSSB 2021 ECG Technician DV Dates by clicking on the given hyperlink beneath.

Obtain RSMSSB ECG Technician DV Schedule 2021

