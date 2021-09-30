RSMSSB Exam 2021: applications of 8169 candidates of Rajasthan Patwari recruitment canceled, here is the complete list

SB Patwari Exam 2021: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will take the exam on 23 October and 24 October 2021 for the recruitment of a total of 5378 Patwari posts.

RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2021: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has taken an important and tough step before the Patwari Recruitment Exam. The board has caught 8169 such candidates who had applied more than one application. RSMSSB official websitersmssb.rajasthan.gov.in But by issuing a notice, it has been said that only the last application of these candidates will be valid. All the applications filled earlier by these candidates are rejected. The admit card for the examination will be issued on the basis of the final application.

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conduct the examination on 23 October and 24 October 2021 for the recruitment of a total of 5378 Patwari posts. Women candidates will now appear for Patwari recruitment exam on 23rd October. On October 24, the examination of only male candidates will be held. Around 14 lakh youth have applied for this recruitment.

The board has said in the notice that the candidates who have applied more than one in Patwari Direct Recruitment 2021 are informed that the last application filled by them has been accepted and the previously filled applications are rejected. The information of rejected applications and accepted applications is being published in the attached list. If any candidate has any kind of objection in this regard, then immediately contact the board office. The direct link to check the complete list of candidates whose applications have been canceled is https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/Patwar_Dup_Candi_29092021.pdf.

