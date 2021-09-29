RSMSSB Exam Date 2021: Rajasthan VDO village development officer exam date released, you can still apply, here are the complete detail

RSMSSB Exam Date 2021: RSSMSB, Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has declared the date of Village Development Officer (VDO) Recruitment Exam. The Preliminary Examination of Gram Sevak/Village Development Officer will be held on 27th and 28th December. Through this recruitment exam, 3896 posts of Village Development Officer will be filled. Few days back RSMSSB had released the syllabus of this recruitment exam. Current Affairs in this recruitment exam, Geography and Natural Resources, Agriculture and Economic Development with special reference to India and Rajasthan, History and Culture, General Mental Ability, Reasoning and Analytical Aptitude, English, Hindi and Mathematics, State, District, The questions will come from the administrative structure in Rajasthan at Tehsil and Panchayat level, and basic knowledge of computers.

To apply for these posts, the general category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 450. The reserved category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. To apply for these posts, the candidate should graduate or its equivalent qualification recognized by the Government of India. Along with this, the candidate should have O Level Certificate from DOEACC or Diploma in Computer Science or Computer Application.

The paper will be of 100 marks. The duration of the paper will be of 2 hours. All the questions in the paper will be multiple choice and all the questions will be of equal number. The age limit of the candidates for these posts has been kept from 18 to 40 years. Talking about the salary, according to the Pay Matrix-6 (Pay Band -9300-34800), the total salary will be around Rs 52,000 per month.

The application process for recruitment to the posts of VDO is going on. Candidatesso.rajasthan.gov.in You can apply online by visiting Candidates can also apply online through State designated E-Mitra Kiosk/Jan Suvidha Kendra. For any inconvenience in the application, candidates can call on E Mitra Helpline No- 0141-2221424 / 2221425. The last date to apply is 9 October 2021. This exam has been kept out of the purview of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for early recruitment to the vacant posts.

