RSMSSB increased the number of posts for Patwari recruitment, now 5378 posts will be recruited, read full notification

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board or RSMSSB Exam 2021 for Patwari Posts will be conducted by the board on 23rd and 24th October. Rajasthan Revenue Department has decided to add 957 posts to the vacant posts. Out of 957 posts, 800 posts were added for non-scheduled areas and 157 posts for scheduled areas. Thus now the recruitment exam is being conducted for a total of 5378.

The board has released the exam date and time for the post of Patwari. Candidates should note that they have to follow the COVD-19 guidelines like wearing of mask, following social distancing and others. Admit card is one of the most important documents that they need to carry during the exam. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in by login with their details like application number and password.

Candidates can also check the complete exam schedule from the official website. Candidates are advised to carry one government ID proof and admit card to the examination hall. The admit card will contain the exam center details and other instructions. RSMSSB Exam 2021 will be conducted for 300 no. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed syllabus before appearing for the exam. The exam will be MCQ based and will have 150 questions.

Candidates must note that there will be negative marking in the exam. 1/3 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours and will be of objective type. The number secured by the candidates in the written test will be used by the Board to determine their eligibility for the post.

Exam Pattern Talking about, 15 questions of 30 marks will come from basic computer. There will be 45 questions of 90 marks from Basic Numerical Efficiency, Mental Ability and Reasoning. There will be 22 questions of 44 marks from General Hindi and English. There will be 30 questions of 60 marks from the history, culture, geography and polity of Rajasthan. There will be 38 questions of 76 marks from Current Affairs, General Science, General Knowledge, History, Polity, Geography of India.

Rajasthan Patwari Exam Schedule Talking about it, on 23 October 2021 from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. 24 October 2021 will be held from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.