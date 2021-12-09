rsmssb jen recruitment 2020: Rajasthan: Why JEN recruitment controversy? Here is why students are protesting against rsmssb jen recruitment 2020

Paper leaks of government employees are common nowadays. UPTET’s paper was leaked recently and now a recruitment in Rajasthan is being accused of paper leaking. Recently, Rajasthan Staff Selection Board announced the results of Junior Engineer Recruitment Examination 2020. The controversy erupted after the results were announced. The cut-off for this test is over 100. Candidates have alleged that the exam was rigged, which is why the cut-off has been so high. The candidates have been protesting in Jaipur since November 29, demanding a CBI probe into the recruitment.



On the one hand, while the protests of another student were going on, on the other hand, the student Manoj Meena, who was leading the agitation, was on a fast for the last 4 days. On Wednesday, Rajasthan’s Minister of State for Agriculture and Marketing Murari Lal Meena reached Jaipuria Hospital and ended Manoj’s fast.

What’s the matter



The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board first conducted the examination for Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 on December 6, 2020, the paper of which was leaked and then the examination had to be canceled. The examination was held twice on September 12 and the results were declared on November 23. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has called the candidates three times for verification of documents in the examination results. The paper had a total of 120 marks. The cut off remained 100+ despite triple the number of calls from the number of candidates. Students suspect that this paper has been leaked somewhere, so the cut off has been so high. The students allege that if the cut off is 100+ three times, the cut off for actual selection can be up to 110 marks. Students say that such a high level is not possible without breaking the paper. The students went viral on social media a day after the question papers and answer sheets ran out and lodged a complaint with the police.

Not only that, instead of taking action on the 11 questions that raised objections, the commission voluntarily removed them, which is completely wrong. A corrected or final answer-key is issued if the answer is incorrect after the objection, but here the result is declared by removing the direct question.

The students have filed a petition in the Jaipur High Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the recruitment. The High Court had sought reply from the Chairman, Secretary and Government of Rajasthan within three weeks from the Rajasthan Staff Commission. Overall, another recruitment in Rajasthan is now stuck in the court, the matter is under investigation, only after the investigation will it be clear whether the recruitment exam paper was torn or not? While the students’ agitation is going on, on the other hand, the commission is silent on this issue.