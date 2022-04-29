RSMSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2022: Applications for Lab Assistant Exam will be closed today, how to apply

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) will close the online application process for Lab Assistant Exam 2022 today, April 23. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website of RSMSSB rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSMSSB Lab Assistant exam will be held on 28th and 29th June.The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 1012 vacancies. There are 847 vacancies for the post of Laboratory Assistant (Science) / Junior Laboratory Assistant. There are 37 vacancies for the post of Laboratory Assistant (Home Science) and 128 vacancies for the post of Laboratory Assistant (Geography).

Age limit

Candidates should be between 18 to 40 years of age on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit for reserved categories is relaxed.

Application fee

Candidates in Unreserved / BC / EBC (Creamy Layer) category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 450 and candidates in BC / EBC / EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 350 and SC / ST applicants will have to pay application. Rs.250 fee.

Learn how to apply for RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2022

Step 1- Candidates first visit the official website rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2- Then click on the APPLY link on the Homepage for Lab Assistant – 2022 Direct Joint Recruitment.

Step 3- Then fill out the registration form using your personal details and address.

Step 4- Login and apply for the selected post.

Step 5- Upload your documents, pay the fee and submit your application.

Step 6- Finally download the form and print a copy for future reference.