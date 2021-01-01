RSMSSB Notice 2021: New notice released regarding patwari recruitment at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check here for latest updates

RSMSSB Notice 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued an important notice for the recruitment of Patwari posts. As per the notice, the Recruitment Advertisement No. 03/2019 of Patwar Direct Recruitment – ​​2019 was released by the Board on 7th January 2020. Due to relaxation in age and application fee for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates, the Board issued a revised advertisement of Patwar direct recruitment on 8 July 2021 and sought re-application from 15 July 2021 to 29 July 2021 from the candidates. Had gone. now therefore Patwar Direct Recruitment Exam- 2019 in place of Patwar Direct Recruitment – 2021 will be addressed by name.

let you know RSMSSB Patwari Exam Will be held on 23 October and 24 October 2021. A total of 5378 posts of Patwari will be recruited through this process. Earlier, the notification for 4, 421 posts was issued by the board. However, later the board had increased the number of posts by issuing a revised notice. The selected candidates on these posts will be given a salary of Rs 20,800 per month.

For recruitment to the post of Patwari, the candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline. Also, it is necessary to have knowledge of Hindi and Rajasthani culture. Apart from this, the age of the candidate for recruitment should be between 18 years to 40 years. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. Talking about the selection process, candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam and Interview. For more information related to this recruitment, candidates can visit the official website of the board. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Can check on.

