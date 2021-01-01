RSMSSB Notification 2021: Exam Notice for the post of Agriculture Supervisor released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check here for latest updates – RSMSSB Notification 2021: Board has issued exam notice, important for these candidates

RSMSSB Notification 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) agricultural supervisor (Agriculture Supervisor) Recruitment exam date its official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on has been issued. As per the notice, RSMSSB Krishi Parvekshak Exam will be conducted on 18th September from 10 AM to 12 PM. The admit card of the candidates to appear in this exam will be uploaded on the official website.

A total of 2254 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 2002 posts of Agriculture Supervisor (Non TSP) and 252 posts of Agriculture Supervisor (TSP) are included. Selected candidates on these posts will be given salary under Pay Matrix Level 5. Let us tell you that the candidates interested in recruitment to the post of Agriculture Supervisor have B.Sc in Agriculture. or B.Sc. Hons degree or candidate should have passed class 12th with Agriculture subject. Along with this, the candidate should have knowledge of Rajasthan’s culture and Hindi language. Talking about the age limit, then the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 40 years. However, reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

The notification was issued by the board on 5th February 2021 for the recruitment to the post of Agriculture Supervisor. Whereas, applications were sought from the candidates from 16 February to 17 March and 8 July to 22 July. Now the written exam date has been released by the board. The admit card of the candidates will also be uploaded on the official website soon. Candidates keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.





