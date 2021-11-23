RSMSSB Patwari Answer Key: RSMSSB Patwari Answer Key: Patwari Exam Answer Key issued, Download from this link – Release on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Check out the direct link to download rsmssb Patwari Answer Key 2021

Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari North Key 2021 Famous: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued the first answer key (RSMSSB Patwari Answer Key) along with the master question paper of the examination for the post of Patwari. Candidates appearing for the examination can check their answer key on the official website of RSMSSB rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.



If any candidate has any objection regarding the answer key of any paper, he / she has to register his objection on the official website from 24th November to 26th November (11.59 pm). The commission has fixed an objection fee of Rs 100. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 100 per question. Fees can only be paid online.

Patwari Exam Answer Key 2021 Direct Links: Download Answer Key from these links



Direct link to check RSMSSB Patwari Answer Key 2021- Code 104 (A)

Direct link to check RSMSSB Patwari Answer Key 2021- Code 104 (B)

Direct link to check RSMSSB Patwari Answer Key 2021- Code 104 (C)

Direct link to check RSMSSB Patwari Answer Key 2021- Code 104 (D)

Direct link to check Master Question Paper for Exam Patwari- Code 104 (A)

Direct link to check Master Question Paper for Exam Patwari- Code 104 (b)

Direct link to check Master Question Paper for Exam Patwari- Code 104 (C)

Direct link to check Master Question Paper for Exam Patwari- Code 104 (d)Download RSMSSB Patwari Answer Key 2021 with these steps



Step 1: First of all go to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘News Notification’ link on the website.

Step 3: Now click on the answer key of your topic.

Step 4: A PDF appears on your screen.

Step 5: Download now.

