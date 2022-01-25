rsmssb Patwari Results 2021 Announced: Rajasthan Patwari Salary In Hand: Rajasthan Patwari Results Announced, Now Find Out How Much Salary You Will Get

Highlights Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment Test Results Announced

More than 15 lakh people had applied for 5610 vacancies.

Find out the pay scale of Rajasthan Patwari here.

RSMSSB Patwari Salary Composition, Rajasthan Patwari Salary in Hand: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the results of examination (RSMSSB Rajasthan Patwari Result 2021) for more than 5000 vacant posts of Rajasthan Patwari. According to official figures, a total of 15,62,995 candidates had registered for the exam and more than 10 lakh candidates sat for the exam. Candidates can view their results by visiting the official website of RSMSSB rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates selected for the post of Patwari will be paid as per 7th Pay Commission. Let me know how much the salary will be per month.



Rajasthan Patwari Result 2021: Check here

Rajasthan Patwari Pay Scale

For RSMSSB Patwari post, according to 7th pay commission, salary matrix is ​​5. The minimum grade pay of Patwari in Rajasthan is Rs. 24000. Also, one thing to keep in mind is that candidates appointed to the post of Patwari will be kept on probation for 2 years. Selected candidates will be given 6 months Patwari training. In the meantime, the candidate will be paid a fixed honorarium prescribed by the state government. During the Rajasthan Patwari training period, no other allowances like travel allowance, housing allowance, dearness allowance, city compensation allowance, special salary will be available.

Check at Rajasthan Patwari Salary Breakup

Grade Pay – Rs

Basic Salary – Rs

DA – Rs.2496

HRA – Rs.1664

Hard Duty Allowance – Rs. 1500

Salary – Rs.26400

NPS – Rs 2080

Salary in hand – Rs

Patwari’s 5378 vacancies were filled by Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB), which was later increased to 5610. Recruitment test was conducted on 23rd and 24th October 2021 at various examination centers. Board (RSMSSB) Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment Exam Answer Key (RSMSSB Patwari Answer Key) was released on 22 November 2021 on their official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.