RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for recruitment to these posts in Rajasthan, age limit 50 years

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: In Rajasthan RSMSSB (Rajasthan Staff Selection Board) has taken out government jobs in the state. 629 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. For this, candidates can apply online by visiting the official web site rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in. 581 posts of Firemen and 29 posts of AFO are to be filled through this recruitment process. The last date to apply for these posts is 16 December.

To apply for these posts, the general category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 450, OBC and EWS category candidates of Rajasthan Rs 350, Rajasthan SC, ST candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. Fees can be paid through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, Jan Suvidha Kendra, E Mitra Kiosk.

Talking about the age limit, the age limit has been kept from 18 years to 40 years. (Age will be calculated from January 1, 2022.)

SC, ST, OBC, EWS category candidates of Rajasthan will be given 5 years age relaxation. General category women will also get a relaxation of 5 years. Women of SC, ST, OBC, EWS category of Rajasthan will get 10 years relaxation.

Talking about studies, the candidate for fireman should be 12th pass from any recognized institute, and should have six months basic elementary fireman training. Whereas for Assistant Fire Officer FO, it is necessary to have graduation in any stream from a recognized institute. Also must have done Sub Officer Course conducted by National Fire Service College, Nagpur or any equivalent course conducted by other institutions recognized by Central or State Government.

Eligibility for Male Candidates – Height should be at least 165 cms, chest should be at least 81 cms. Chest expansion should be 86 cm. Weight must be at least 50 kg.

Eligibility for Female Candidates – Height should be at least 152 cms. Weight should be at least 47.50 kg.

Eligibility for ST category men – Height should be at least 160 cms, chest should be at least 76 cms. Chest expansion should be 81 cm. The weight should be at least 50 kg. The direct link to check the notification is https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/Full_Adver_AsstFireOfficer_Fireman.pdf.

