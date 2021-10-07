RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Computer Posts at sso.rajasthan.gov.in before 7 October. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) ne computer (Computer) Applications are invited from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts. all interested candidates RSMSSB Computer Recruitment 2021 official website for sso.rajasthan.gov.in But you can apply online till 7 October. The application process for recruitment to these posts was started from 8 September 2021.

According to the official notification, 250 posts of computer will be recruited through this process. In which, 220 posts of non-scheduled areas and 30 posts of scheduled areas are included. Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of written examination. This written exam is likely to be conducted in December 2021. Please note that the admit card of the candidates to appear in the examination will be uploaded on the official website only.

For recruitment to computer posts, candidates must have a Bachelors degree in Maths/ Statistics/ Economics from a recognized university. Also should have Degree/ Diploma/ Certificate in Computer. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 18 years to 40 years for recruitment to these posts. However, age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates as per the rules of the state government. Apart from this, 3 years relaxation in upper age limit will also be given to all the candidates due to non-conduct of computer recruitment examination in the year 2018-19. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

All interested and eligible candidates can apply for recruitment to computer posts in Rajasthan on the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in by 7 October. To apply, General / OBC category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 450. Whereas, BC / EBC category candidates of Rajasthan will have to pay an application fee of Rs 350. At the same time, SC / ST / PWD category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. Check official website for more details.

