RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply online for the post of Computer at sso.rajasthan.gov.in from 8 September. Check here for latest updates

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) ne computer (Computer) Notification has been issued for recruitment to the posts. eligible candidates RSMSSB Computer Recruitment 2021 official website for sso.rajasthan.gov.in You can apply through online from 8th September. The last date to apply is 7 October 2021.

A total of 250 posts of computer are being recruited through this process. In which, there are 220 posts for non-scheduled areas and 30 posts for scheduled areas. Selected candidates on these posts will be given salary under Pay Matrix Level 8. The computer recruitment exam is likely to be conducted by the board in December 2021.

For recruitment to the post of Computer, candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics or Statistics or Economics with at least one of the subjects from a recognized University. Also the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 40 years. However, age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates as per the rules of the state government. Apart from this, 3 years relaxation in upper age limit will also be given to all the candidates due to non-conduct of computer recruitment examination in the year 2018-19. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Interested and eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of computer in Rajasthan can apply online at sso.rajasthan.gov.in from 8 September to 7 October 2021. All the candidates must check their eligibility through official notification before applying. RSMSSB Computer Notification 2021 official website rsmssb.rajasthan.in Available on.

Apart from this, Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) had released a notification for the recruitment of Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) posts on its official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts till 19 September. The application process will be started from August 18. For more details candidates can check the official website.

