RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Village Development Officer before 9 October at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check details here

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Selected candidates on the posts of Village Development Officer will be given salary under Pay Matrix Level 6.



RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) village development officer (VDO) Applications are invited from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts. interested candidates RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021 Board’s official website for rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in But you can apply online till 9 October 2021. The application process for recruitment to these posts was started from September 10.

According to the official notification, through this process, 3896 posts of Village Development Officer will be recruited. In which, 3222 posts are included for non-scheduled area and 674 posts for scheduled area. Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of Preliminary Exam and Mains Exam. Let us know that the Preliminary exam can be conducted in December 2021 and the Mains exam in February 2022.

For recruitment to the post of Village Development Officer in Rajasthan, the candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. Talking about the age limit, the minimum age of the candidate for recruitment to these posts has been fixed at 18 years and maximum age is 40 years. However, age relaxation can be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. For detailed information on age limit and educational qualification, candidates can check the official notification.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: New notification issued for recruitment to these posts, candidates can apply like this

Selected candidates on the posts of Village Development Officer will be given salary under Pay Matrix Level 6. All interested candidates can apply online on the official website of the board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in till 9 October. To apply, General / OBC category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 450. Whereas, SC / ST / PWD category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. For more details you can check the official website.

Constable Recruitment 2021: Today is the last date to apply for these posts, the selection will be like this